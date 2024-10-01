EnPV GmbH has developed a TOPCon solar cell concept featuring a novel type of back contact technology. The novel cell can reportedly be produced at signifcant lower costs compared to conventional TOPCon cells and its novel manufacturinng process is claimed to be easy to introduce in existing TOPCon production equipment. EnPV GmbH, a subsidiary of German energy provider EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, has unveiled a solar cell based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology and a new kind of back-contact architecture, which is described as self-aligned back-contact (SABC) ...

