Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 11:06 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Relu Secures FDA 510(k) and CE Marking for Revolutionary Dental Software Relu Creator

LEUVEN, Belgium, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relu, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) assisted segmentation for dental labs and software companies, proudly announces the dual achievement of 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE Mark approval by an EU Notified Body. These regulatory milestones authorize the commercial distribution of the Relu® Creator, the cutting-edge dental tool that enables users to create 3D anatomical models from patients in just minutes.

RELU CREATOR CE FDA

FDA clearance signifies compliance with U.S. medical device standards, while the CE Mark confirms adherence to EU regulations for product safety and consumer protection. This dual recognition underscores Relu's commitment to excellence in the oral health sector.

"We are thrilled to have attained both FDA and CE approval for the Relu® Creator," stated Adriaan Van Gerven, CTO and Co-founder, of Relu. "These significant achievements are a testament to Relu's dedication to creating superior technology that meets the highest international safety and quality standards. We're poised to revolutionize patient and dentist experiences across both continents."

"This approval paves the way for our advanced technology to enter US and EU dental markets with the highest potential for growth. Having led strategy in Dental, AI and Orthodontic sectors, I consider this achievement a key differentiator that sets Relu® Creator apart. This is a major step forward in Relu's mission to modernize dental care," said Bindu Saran, former Global Head of Orthodontic Technology at Straumann, former Sr. Manager of R&D at Ormco, and Board Member at Relu.

The Relu® Creator integrates cutting-edge AI to deliver features such as automated anatomical identification, and enhanced 3D imaging for dental diagnostics and treatment planning. By improving precision and increasing overall efficiency in dental procedures, Relu® Creator is set to be an essential tool for modern dental clinics.

About Relu

Relu is founded in 2019 with the dream of making dental treatments safer and faster. They plug in advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence to automate manual workflows. Their Relu® Engine and Relu® Creator are used by dental lab and software partners for more than thousands of orthodontic and implant treatments every day. Relu is headquartered in Leuven, BE with an office in Boston, MA, USA. Learn more at relu.eu.

© 2024 Relu

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503063/Relu.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038266/Relu_Logo.jpg

Relu Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/relu-secures-fda-510k-and-ce-marking-for-revolutionary-dental-software-relu-creator-302246365.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.