Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
WKN: A3DE86 | ISIN: CA42841L1085 | Ticker-Symbol: B63
Frankfurt
01.10.24
08:20 Uhr
0,008 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
Hi-View Resources Inc.: Hi-View Provides Further Exploration Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. ('Hi-View' or the 'Company') (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) has received further gold and silver sampling results from its 2024 exploration program on its Golden Stranger claims ("Golden Stranger") and its Lawyers South, East and West claims (the "Lawyers Group" and collectively, the "Properties") located in BC's prolific Toodoggone region. The Properties are contiguous to the Thesis Gold Inc. Lawyers-Ranch Project that has reported significant drilling intercepts and extensive ongoing drilling campaigns.

In Hi-View's 2024 exploration program, two areas with multiple anomalous gold and silver in soil samples were identified 800 m north of and 1.2 km southeast of the main showings. At the Golden Stranger, five samples returned anomalous gold (>0.2 parts per million [ppm] Au) and six samples returned anomalous silver (>5 ppm Ag), including one impressive high-grade sample that returned 111.5 grams/tonne or ppm of gold(Au) and 2,740 ppm of silver(Ag). Additionally, quartz veins sampled 1.3 km to the southeast of the Golden Stranger on the Lawyers Group revealed a previously unknown mineralized zone, with one sample returning 2.68 ppm Au and 13.2 ppm Ag and four samples returning anomalous silver, indicating significant potential for further discoveries in this area.

In the 2023 exploration program, physical work consisting of rock and soil sampling was completed on 389 sites of interest within the Golden Stranger Property, a helicopter landing pad was constructed to facilitate further exploration and a Wildlife Management Plan was completed. The Golden Stranger has historical drilling of 29 diamond drill holes during 1987 and 1988, which showed gold (Au) and silver (Ag) mineralization in core and on surface consistent with other regional mineralized trends. The Lawyers Group had an airborne magnetics survey flown at 100 meter line spacing, which produced strong magnetic anomalies consistent with other regional mineralized trends.

The exploration results highlight both the known mineralization around the Golden Stranger and the potential for discoveries in adjacent areas. The findings suggest the need for follow-up work to further delineate the extent of the mineralized zones, particularly in the newly identified Zone in the Lawyers Group.

The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Hi-View

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA. The Company, through its subsidiary holds interests in the Golden Stranger claims and the Lawyers West, East, South claims, together with claims acquired directly, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover 9,140 hectares.

Contact:
Hi-View Resources Inc.
Howard Milne, CEO
Email: hdmcap@shaw.ca
Telephone: (604) 377-8994
Website: www.hiviewresources.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
