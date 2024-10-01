Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Tradegate
01.10.24
12:37 Uhr
190,10 Euro
+1,45
+0,77 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
01.10.2024 11:46 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Declaration Relative to the Number of Shares and Voting Rights Making up the Issued Capital

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED 
CAPITAL 
01-Oct-2024 / 11:14 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
DECLARATION RELATIVE TO 
THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS 
MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL 
 
Article L 233-8-II of the Code of commerce 
and article 223-6 of the general regulations of the AMF 
 
 
 
 
Designation of issuer 
 
 
 
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 
CS 91051 
Z. I. Les Paluds 
Avenue de Jouques 
13781 Aubagne Cedex 
 
 
 
Date of    Total number of shares making up  Total number of theoretical voting rights   Total number of net 
information  the issued capital         including treasury shares           voting rights 
 
September 30, 97,330,405             165,568,251                  165,536,423 
2024

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
       Avenue de Jouques 
       13781 Aubagne 
       France 
Phone:    +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:    sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:   www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:     FR0013154002 
Euronext   DIM 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 1999693 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1999693 01-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1999693&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2024 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
