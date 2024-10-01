Fullintel, LLC: Fullintel Shortlisted for 6 Categories at the 2024 AMEC Awards

Recognizing Outstanding Contributions in Media Measurement and Insights

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Fullintel, an industry leader in media monitoring, analysis, and human-curated intelligence, is thrilled to announce it has been shortlisted for 6 categories at the prestigious 2024 AMEC Awards, with 10 entries making the shortlist , solidifying its position as a pioneer in media measurement and analytics.

Fullintel has been recognized in the following categories:

Best Crisis Communications Measurement and Reporting for its work with a leading healthcare network, mastering crisis management through advanced media analytics.

Best Multi-Market Reporting for a global healthcare company, showcasing the global impact of advanced media metrics.

Best Use of a Measurement Framework for two major brands in the pharmaceutical and consumer goods sectors, leveraging advanced frameworks to measure media impact.

Best Use of New Technology in Communications Measurement for leading global companies in healthcare, demonstrating Fullintel's cutting-edge approach to media measurement.

Best Use of Measurement to Improve Storytelling for a well-known meal kit provider, crafting data-driven insights to amplify brand storytelling.

Step Change Award for top global brands in healthcare, entertainment, and technology, recognizing transformative journeys in predictive media excellence and innovative measurement practices.

"We are honored to be shortlisted for 10 AMEC Awards, which highlights our team's dedication to delivering the highest standards in media analysis," said Andrew Koeck, President and Co-Founder of Fullintel. "At Fullintel, our team continues to lead the way in developing innovative, scientifically backed metrics like our Media Impact and Trust scores, helping our clients better understand and enhance their media presence and brand trust."

With over eight AMEC Awards in the past three years, Fullintel's dedication to excellence continues to shine. Last year's victories included Gold awards for crisis response and live event measurement for clients in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Angela Dwyer, Fullintel's Head of Insights, expressed her delight in the company's achievements: "Being shortlisted in so many categories, among such other impressive brands and campaigns, showcases our diversity of expertise. Whether it's leveraging new technology, improving crisis communication, or transforming how our clients use media data, we're continually evolving our approach to deliver meaningful results."

This exciting news comes ahead of Fullintel's attendance at the PRSA ICON 2024 Conference in Anaheim, October 15-17, where Fullintel will showcase its award-winning media analytics solutions. Following its PRSA Anvil Award for Best Solution in Media Analytics , Fullintel will offer attendees a look at its industry-tuned AI-driven tools, custom reporting, and human-curated insights. Conference participants are invited to visit Fullintel's booth to experience the future of media intelligence firsthand.

At PRSA ICON 2024, we're thrilled to unveil a major product development that will be showcased at the conference. We will present our cutting-edge AI-driven tools within the Fullintel Hub, specifically tuned for real-time monitoring across key industries. These enhancements will empower PR professionals with more precise, actionable insights through an intuitive, AI-powered interface.

The AMEC Global Communication Effectiveness Awards, held annually by the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC), recognize excellence in communication measurement. Winners will be revealed on November 7 at the AMEC Awards Ceremony in London, U.K .

