Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Van Dyke Co., is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery (ISCR) project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Gila County, Arizona.

The focus of the proposed work is three-fold: completion of a technical review and analysis of existing hydrogeological data; preparation of a Conceptual Site Model (CSM) and establishing hydrogeological and groundwater data collection requirements compliant with Federal and State regulations.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "We are pleased to have been able to retain Stantec Consulting Services Inc., ('Stantec') to provide a current assessment of the hydrogeology and establish the framework and procedures to advance this portion of the Van Dyke project. Completion of the CSM and ongoing addition of new hydrogeological data is an important step toward updating the hydrogeological model for the Van Dyke project; a critical step in advancing the project to the preliminary feasibility study (PFS) stage."

Scope of Program

The planned program consists of a review of three public databases and the historical hydrogeological models on the Van Dyke project. Baseline groundwater data collected from the previously established piezometer network at the Van Dyke project and surrounding areas will be used to advance the CSM. The CSM would be used to establish a plan for future data collection and characterize hydrological conditions.

Qualified Person

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President, and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, AZ, the 100% interest in the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

