Western Australian battery technology company Altech Batteries has announced its first Cerenergy ABS60 salt-based battery energy storage system prototype is online and operating successfully across a range of temperatures, confirming its thermal stability and commercial viability. From ESS News Perth-based Altech said a prototype 60 kWh sodium chloride solid-state battery energy storage system installed at joint venture partner Fraunhofer IKTS' test laboratory in Germany has passed all physical tests with "flying colors. " The ABS60 battery pack is composed of 240 Cerenergy cells, each rated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...