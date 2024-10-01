Spanish company Zelestra officially connected the plant to the electrical grid last June. Colombian President Gustavo Petro, along with other authorities, participated in the ceremony. With the participation of the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, the minister of energy and mines, Andrés Camacho Morales, and other authorities, Spanish energy company Zelestra officially inaugurated the 144 MW La Unión photovoltaic plant, located in Montería, located in the department of Córdoba. The plant, which was officially connected to the electrical grid last June, comprises more than 220,000 solar panels, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...