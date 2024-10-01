Artesian Finance II Plc - Annual Financial Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01
1 October 2024
Artesian Finance II Plc (the "Company") - 213800SC4ON8GU2Q2Q62
Annual Report and Financial Statements
The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:
Artesian Finance II Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024
For further information please contact:
Artesian Finance II Plc
6th Floor
125 London Wall
London EC2Y 5AS
spvservices@apexgroup.com
M24 AF II - FS - 31-03-2024 - Signed - EY LLP
