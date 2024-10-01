An AI-powered grading assistant that reduces teacher workload and enhances student learning

Teacher vacancies up 20%, with the average cost of training a new teacher over £23k

Dublin-based edtech leader Learnosity has announced the release of Feedback Aide, an innovative AI-powered grading assistant designed to reduce teacher workload and elevate student learning outcomes.

Teachers spend 5 hours a week grading and providing feedback on student work, according to the first annual Merrimack College Teacher Survey. Feedback Aide is an API-based solution that offers edtech companies a cost-effective way to integrate AI-powered essay grading into their learning platforms. This AI-assisted grading tool enables teachers to deliver fast, focused, and personalised feedback on student essays.

If two teachers were to grade the same set of responses, their level of agreement can be expressed as the Quadratic Weighted Kappa (QWK) where a QWK of 0.8 is considered good. In comparing Feedback Aide to a human grader, it achieves a QWK of 0.88 on K20 essays-meaning its accuracy is on par with a good human grader.

This best-in-class tool remedies the high costs of teacher burnout and high turnover, a growing concern that is impacting the recruitment of educators in the UK. The School Workforce Census reported a 20% increase in teacher vacancies between November 2022 and November 2023, with vacancies more than doubling since November 2020.

Gavin Cooney, Founder and CEO of Learnosity said, "Learnosity leverages API technology to power learning experiences for a movement of global innovators. With this expertise, we can abstract complex AI models into easy-to-use APIs, enabling our customers-learning platforms used by teachers-to access cutting-edge AI capabilities through simple API calls.

"As teacher workloads reach a breaking point, AI-powered grading offers a solution to the crisis. Acting as a super-powered grading assistant, Feedback Aide frees up teachers to focus on what they do best: teaching. Ultimately, the goal is to help teachers reclaim their time and energy, which in turn improves the learning experience for students."

The UK has experienced challenges with teacher retention, a problem that has been worsened by the pandemic. The driving factors behind their decisions primarily stemmed from excessive workload, stress, and inadequate pay.

Teacher turnover has a notable financial impact on school budgets, exacerbated by these recruitment shortages and the need to fill positions with temporary or supply teachers.

According to the Institute of Fiscal Studies, around 40% of teachers who begin their initial training are not in a state school job five years later, with the initial average cost of training a new teacher £23,000.

Learnosity, which serves over 40 million users globally, was recently ranked 16th on TIME Magazine's inaugural list of the World's Top EdTech Companies, recognising the top 250 leading forces in the edtech industry.

About Learnosity

Learnosity is the global leader in assessment solutions. Serving over 750 customers and more than 40 million learners, its mission is to advance education and learning worldwide with best-in-class technology.

Learnosity's assessment APIs make it easy for modern learning platforms to quickly launch fully featured products, scale on demand, and always meet fast-evolving market needs.

