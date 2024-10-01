A research group at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has fabricated 4-terminal silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells with power conversion efficiency of 28%. The team is now scaling up this technology to match 18. 2 cm x 18. 2 cm, commercial M10 solar cells dimension. From pv magazine India Crystalline silicon (c-Si) solar cells have maintained their dominance among global PV products for 40 years, securing over 95% of the market share. As the efficiency of Si solar cells nears the conventional thermodynamic detailed balance limit of 33. 5%, achieving further improvements becomes progressively ...

