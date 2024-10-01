The Natural Funeral, Inc.: The Natural Funeral Launches TerraCare Partner Program to Expand Terramation Services Nationwide

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / The Natural Funeral, a leader in sustainable funeral practices, proudly announces the launch of its TerraCare Partner Program. This innovative initiative empowers funeral homes and crematory operators across the United States to offer terramation, also known as Natural Organic Reduction (NOR), to their communities. The program provides partners with a comprehensive turnkey solution, featuring the firm's advanced, fourth-generation Chrysalis vessels. These systems are meticulously designed for precision, efficiency, elegance, and rapid deployment to transform human remains into Regenerative Living Soil within just two to four months.





The Natural Funeral's 4th generation Chrysalis vessel gently transforms human remains into nutrient-rich Regenerative Living Soil within 2-4 months through the process of natural organic reduction.





"By introducing the TerraCare Partner Program, we are not only expanding the reach of terramation services but also enhancing the capacity of funeral service providers to meet a critical and growing demand for sustainable end-of-life options," said Mike Reagan, CEO of The Natural Funeral. "This program is a testament to our commitment to innovation and leadership in the funeral industry, ensuring that our partners can offer services that truly reflect the ecological values of the communities they serve."

The Natural Funeral has served over 500 families with eco-conscious funeral options, many of whom chose terramation, its most rapidly growing disposition service. After becoming the first and only provider of terramation in Colorado in 2021, The Natural Funeral has partnered with funeral homes across the country to provide terramation to their client families via The Natural's Care Center in Denver, Colorado. Now, they are empowering those partners and others to deliver terramation services themselves, leading the charge in the adoption of sustainable end-of-life options.

In addition to offering the terramation process, which The Natural Funeral provides to its direct clients for $8,900, the TerraCare Partner Program enables partners to enrich their service offerings with additional, complementary, heartfelt ceremonies such as "Laying-in" and "Laying-out" services. These ceremonies provide families with a meaningful and personal way to honor their loved ones both at the commencement and completion of the terramation process.

The TerraCare Partner Program is designed to seamlessly integrate terramation services with existing offerings, whether alongside existing crematory operations or within dedicated facilities. With a QuickStart Enablement Service, The Natural Funeral ensures that partners can establish a fully operational terramation facility in under four months.

The entry price for new partners is set at $60,000 per Chrysalis vessel, plus the cost of necessary infrastructure components, with a minimum purchase of four vessels. Most partners will see a full return on their investment in under 12 months. This strategic investment opens significant opportunities for funeral service providers to meet the rising demand for environmentally responsible alternatives in the funeral industry.

At a time when the largest corporations in America are taking significant steps to become more ecologically responsible, consumers are increasingly driving the funeral industry to follow suit. The National Funeral Directors Association reports* that 68% of consumers surveyed would be interested in exploring "green" funeral options, up from 55.7% in 2021. The Natural Funeral's TerraCare Partner Program is at the forefront of the funeral industry's response, helping TerraCare partners adapt to and lead in an eco-conscious marketplace.

Quote From Hansen Mortuary Inc.

"At Hansen Mortuaries, we believe that honoring life also means caring for the planet. Terramation offers families the opportunity to leave a lighter ecological footprint while still respecting deeply personal traditions and values. Thanks to The Natural Funeral's leadership, innovation and commitment to partnership, their groundbreaking TerraCare Partner Program is empowering us to bring terramation directly to the families we serve. As the first and only provider of terramation services in Arizona, we are not just embracing a new option; we are setting a standard for sustainable funeral practices that we hope will resonate with families across the state and beyond," said Tanner Kerr, Operations Manager at Hansen Mortuary Inc.

Funeral homes and crematory operators interested in seizing the opportunity to bring Terramation to their markets should contact The Natural Funeral at 720-515-2344 or go to https://www.thenaturalfuneral.com/TerraCarePartnerProgram/.

About The Natural Funeral:

The Natural Funeral stands as a pioneer, innovator, and leader in the funeral industry. With a visionary approach to honoring life and legacy through sustainable practices, The Natural Funeral has consistently led the way in bringing new eco-conscious funeral options to market. The Natural Funeral's commitment to empowering other funeral service providers with groundbreaking solutions underscores our role at the cutting edge of ecological responsibility in end-of-life care.

