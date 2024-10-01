Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Formula 1 and 96M, a premier Asian online casino platform, have officially announced a landmark partnership, bringing a new wave of excitement to fans throughout the region. This collaboration establishes 96M as the official betting partner of F1 in Asia, offering exclusive content, innovative betting opportunities, and a forward-looking perspective on the future of both industries.

This partnership goes beyond the standard offerings. Fans can look forward to exclusive content tailor-made for the Asian market. Imagine in-depth race analysis with insights you won't find anywhere else, courtesy of 96M's dedicated team of experts. Not only will fans gain a deeper understanding of the sport, but they'll also be armed with the knowledge to make informed betting decisions.

96M will offer a thrilling array of exclusive betting options specifically designed for the Asian market. From daring pre-race predictions to in-play wagers that keep the adrenaline pumping, this partnership promises to elevate the viewing experience for fans of all levels.

Image 1: 96M Sponsored Formula 1 Vehicle

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10004/224808_1cfcad74045f4b7b_001full.jpg

A Prediction Promotion with an F1 Airdrop Twist

To celebrate this exciting collaboration, 96M is launching a special prediction promotion with a unique twist. Fans can participate by predicting race outcomes on the 96M platform via the one-of-a-kind F1 Airdrop. This innovative promotion promises a thrilling way for fans to engage with the sport and potentially score exclusive incentives.

Image 2: 96M Virtual Trackside experience

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10004/224808_1cfcad74045f4b7b_002full.jpg

Revolutionizing Betting and Motorsport

This partnership is poised to redefine the landscape of both online betting and motorsport. By leveraging F1's global reach and 96M's expertise in the Asian market, the collaboration aims to set new standards for innovation, responsible gaming, and audience engagement. With a shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences, F1 and 96M are positioned to lead the industry forward.

The partnership officially commences ahead of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, marking the beginning of a thrilling new era for both F1 and 96M.

About 96M

96M is a leading force in Asia's online casino industry, recognized for its unwavering dedication to providing an exceptional gaming experience. Licensed by both Curacao and PAGCOR, 96M prioritizes player safety and fairness above all. The platform offers an extensive selection of games, including slots and live casino options, designed to meet the varied preferences of its players. Committed to responsible gaming, 96M also provides a comprehensive set of tools and resources to assist players in managing their gambling habits responsibly.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224808

SOURCE: OKE Distributor SDN BHD