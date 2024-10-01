Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
WKN: A3DV8N | ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 | Ticker-Symbol: 85V1
Stuttgart
01.10.24
08:02 Uhr
31,750 Euro
-0,450
-1,40 %
01.10.2024 12:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will
take effect as per 2 October 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:               GB00BMXNWH07     
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:               Noble Corporation  
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before changes: 167,279,702 shares  
-------------------------------------------------------
Increase:             45 shares      
-------------------------------------------------------
Cancellation of shares:      6,938,128 shares   
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after changes:  160,341,619 shares  
-------------------------------------------------------
Price:              USD 23.13 - 45 shares
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:            USD 0.00001     
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:            NOBLE        
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:           267224        
-------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
