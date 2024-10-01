Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will take effect as per 2 October 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before changes: 167,279,702 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Increase: 45 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Cancellation of shares: 6,938,128 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after changes: 160,341,619 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Price: USD 23.13 - 45 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66