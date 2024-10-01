Ex-Amazon & Uber Eats Executive Justin Jackson Joins Lula Commerce as President & Chief Revenue Officer

Lula Commerce welcomes digital veteran Justin Jackson as President and CRO to accelerate growth and enhance customer success.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / As operators continue choosing Lula as the preferred partner for core technologies and accompanying services in powering their digital commerce, Lula is doubling down on its investment in the team that serves our customers. Today we are thrilled to announce the addition of a new executive role with digital veteran, Justin Jackson, joining us as President & Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Lula Commerce. Justin's experience in scaling teams, while leading the growth of digital services and operations at some of the most respected companies like Amazon and Uber, will serve our customers well as we continue to meet growing demand. Justin had been an advisor to Lula Commerce since early 2024, and now joins the company full time out of Austin, Texas.

Justin brings experience as a senior leader at Amazon, where among many of his unique experiences, he led the go-to-market of Amazon Webstore, an early SaaS platform focused on making customers successful through their own e-commerce channels. He led the central region for Amazon Local, focused on growing retail customer acquisition through marketing offers, an effort which informed a later evolution into Amazon Restaurants. Justin led teams across the U.S. and Canada for Uber Eats, focusing on restaurant launches and success on the platform and deepening his experience in local delivery and operations.

Lula is experiencing tremendous growth through the continued success of our customers, with partners like Jacksons Food Stores expanding rapidly with our full suite of digital commerce offerings. In addition, we're proud to have forged a partnership this summer with Circle K's Franchisee group, offering Lula's third-party delivery technology and expertise to their 800+ franchise locations in the U.S.

"We've evolved from simplifying aggregation to becoming an extension of our customers' digital teams. By listening to our customers and addressing key pain points, Lula is proud to be part of their successes. Justin's experience at Amazon and Uber will help us scale as we support the digital growth of thousands of locations for our customers," shares Co-Founder and CEO Adit Gupta.

Justin will report to Lula's CEO, Adit Gupta, and add his deep experience to the executive team in helping shape the future of Lula - building out the teams, processes and systems to support Lula's accelerated growth and scale. "I'm excited to join this amazing group at such a fun time in the company's history," says Justin. "I've had the chance to work with some really cool companies, but the team at Lula is truly a different breed. Knowing we're solving real problems for our customers, and having spoken to so many that rave about our service, I had to go all in."

