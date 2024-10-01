Interactive Strength Inc. to Exhibit Both CLMBR and FORME at MEFIT Health and Fitness Summit in Dubai October 3-5

The Health and Fitness Summit is hosted by MEFITPRO, the leading distributor of best-in-class brands in the Gulf region

Gulf countries (the "GCC") are growing quickly and fitness adoption is outpacing GDP growth

MEFITPRO distributes CLMBR exclusively in the region and received its six-figure initial order in the third quarter

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) ("TRNR" or "the Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the CLMBR and FORME brands, today announced that both of the Company's brands (CLMBR and FORME) will be exhibited at the MEFIT Health and Fitness Summit in Dubai on October 3-5.

MEFIT Health and Fitness Summit is in its 21st year and is the annual gathering for Gulf region health and fitness leaders to discover the latest equipment, products and services. There are expected to be attendees from all major gym and boutique fitness operators in the Gulf region.

Trent Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of TRNR, said: "MEFIT is the largest equipment show in the region and this event is the perfect opportunity for potential customers to get hands-on experience with both CLMBR and FORME. Fitness is growing quickly in the region, so the Gulf is a very attractive for us to be selling our innovative products. MEFITPRO has already placed a six-figure initial order, and we expect that additional demand will be generated by the show."

CLMBR fits well on the cardio floor in Health Clubs

The FORME Lift is a "plug and play golf performance center"

About MEFITPPRO:

MEFITPRO are fitness industry experts in the Middle East and have been providing World Class Fitness Solutions since 2003. MEFITPRO represents best-in-class brands such as Assault, CLMBR, Concept2, Eleiko, Fitbench, Hatton, TRX, Woodway and WattBike in GCC countries (United Arab Emirates, Kingdom Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Pakistan, Armenia, Sri Lanka) as a Master distributor in addition to being a provider of gym fit-out designs and installations and provider of internationally accredited education courses. MEFITPRO founded "MEFIT" the region's largest annual Health & Fitness event in 2003.

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. produces innovative specialty fitness equipment and digital fitness services under two main brands: 1) CLMBR and 2) FORME. Interactive Strength Inc. is listed on NASDAQ (symbol: TRNR).

CLMBR is a vertical climbing machine that offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. CLMBR's design is compact and easy to move - making it perfect for commercial or in-home use. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability and can be found at gyms and fitness studios, hotels, and physical therapy facilities, as well as available for consumers at home. www.clmbr.com.

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1) The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance) and 2) The FORME Studio (fitness mirror). In addition to the company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. www.formelife.com.

