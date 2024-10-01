Punta Pacifica Realty: Margaritaville Beach Resort & Residences Playa Caracol Launches Phase 3 With Event at The Ocean Club

An Unforgettable Evening of Tropical Vibes, Exciting Announcements and Stunning Oceanfront Opportunities in Panama

PANAMA CITY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / On Saturday, Sept. 21, Margaritaville Beach Resort & Residences Playa Caracol and Punta Pacifica Realty celebrated the highly anticipated launch of Phase 3 at The Ocean Club's Panaviera Salon with an event that included Alfredo Alemán, CEO of Grupo Los Pueblos, the project's developer; John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville; and Salomón Shamah, Director General of PROMTUR Panama (Fondo de Promoción Turística de Panamá).

The event was filled with tropical music, live performances, and inspiring presentations on Margaritaville's first development in Panama, which opened sales earlier this year.

Host Michelle Simons, a well-known Panamanian television presenter, welcomed the attendees and introduced the significance of the Margaritaville Playa Caracol development, which is bringing Margaritaville's trademark brand of fun and escapism to Playa Caracol, the white-sand beach less than 90 minutes from Panama City. A live performance of the iconic Margaritaville song set the perfect tone for the event.

"The magic of Margaritaville is not just the place - it's the people," Duncan McGowan, CEO of Punta Pacifica Realty, told the audience. He emphasized the community and lifestyle behind this unique beachfront destination. "Seeing this new community developing around a group with so many fun and passionate people is exciting."

Alfredo Alemán, CEO of Grupo Los Pueblos, shared the vision behind Margaritaville Beach Resort & Residences Playa Caracol, while John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville, emphasized the unique lifestyle and global recognition of the brand.

"Playa Caracol is such a beautiful location," Cohlan said, highlighting its significance as a prime beachfront destination. "At the end of the day, our brand is about a feeling - fun, paradise, relaxation … it's what makes Margaritaville not just the place but also the people. We do not doubt that this property will introduce Panama to many people who don't yet realize how spectacular it is. We are excited to partner with a company that understands our vision and cares about our brand."

Jeff Barton, Managing Director of Punta Pacifica Realty, officially introduced Phase 3 of Margaritaville Beach Resort & Residences Playa Caracol, showcasing 35 new luxurious ocean-facing residences, primarily featuring three-bedroom condos and penthouses.

He also highlighted the rental program's unique potential, including lock-off options for added flexibility. With Phases 1 and 2 selling out rapidly, these new residences are expected to generate significant interest among buyers.

Guests at the kick-off enjoyed cocktails, networking, and a close-up view of the project model, which provided a 3D look at the development's exciting combination of beachfront luxury and Margaritaville's trademark fun and escapism. The night concluded with a prize raffle, including a weekend stay at Playa Caracol.

Phase 3 is now available, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of paradise at Margaritaville Playa Caracol. With breathtaking ocean views, spacious condos, and signature Margaritaville amenities, this new release is designed for both relaxation and revelry. Indulge in world-class features that blend the pursuit of happiness with the art of chilling out. Thrilling days and unforgettable nights await.

For more information, visit the website or contact Punta Pacifica Realty.

About Margaritaville Beach Resort & Residences Playa Caracol: Located just over an hour from Panama City, Margaritaville Beach Resort & Residences Playa Caracol offers a tropical escape with luxury oceanfront condos, pristine white-sand beaches, and a vibrant resort lifestyle. With signature Margaritaville amenities, it is the ultimate destination for those seeking relaxation, fun, and investment opportunities.

Developed by Grupo Los Pueblos, Margaritaville Beach Resort & Residences Playa Caracol will feature a total of 261 residences, including 80 cottages and 181 high-rise multi-family units, available for full-time living or added to a rental program. With resort-style amenities and a modern feel, units will feature contemporary, island-inspired design elements and range from 750 square feet to 1,500 square feet.

Punta Pacifica Realty is the exclusive sales agent for Margaritaville Beach Resort & Residences Playa Caracol.

