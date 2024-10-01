Plurilock to modernize the Customer's Identity and Access Management, Configuration Management Database infrastructure, and encryption infrastructure

Plurilock will refresh the Customer's phishing training and reporting infrastructure and update the Customer's internal cybersecurity communications practices

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces US$1.9 million in new cybersecurity contracts with a prominent semiconductor company (the "Customer") listed on the S&P 500 index.

Under the four contracts, together valued at US$1.9 million, the Company will provide services to modernize several of the Customer's foundational cybersecurity and information security platforms and resources, including its Identity and Access Management (IAM) stack, its Configuration Management Database (CMDB) infrastructure and integrations, its encryption infrastructure, its phishing training and reporting infrastructure, and its internal cybersecurity communications.

The work will significantly enhance the Customer's posture with respect to Role-Based Access control (RBAC), Zero Trust, least privilege access management, phishing and ransomware readiness, and security best practices awareness.

The new contracts are follow-on business, earned based on success in previous Critical Services engagements with the customer, and were secured through Plurilock's subsidiary, Aurora Systems Consulting.

"We're honored to have earned this opportunity based on the success of our previous work with this valued customer," says Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Their decision to partner with us once again, this time to modernize their Identity and Access Management infrastructure and enhance phishing prevention strategies, is a testament to the quality and reliability of our solutions. This engagement reaffirms the trust our clients place in Plurilock Critical Services, and we're excited to continue delivering exceptional results."

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

