Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) (OTCQX: OILSF) ("Saturn" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company placed number four on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, with three-year revenue growth of over 9,200%. The Company also earned the distinction of being the fastest-growing oil and gas company on the list for the second year in a row.

"With a team and strategy designed to challenge the status quo and disrupt traditional industry norms, Saturn has continued to thrive by making bold strategic acquisitions, executing efficient drilling programs and focusing on profitable operations," said John Jeffrey, Saturn's CEO. "By steadily increasing our land position, reserves and production volumes over the past four years, we have rapidly expanded, positioning us as Canada's fastest-growing oil and gas company for the second year in a row."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 and measures Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth, while striving to showcase the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements, with a total of 416 companies earning a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is available online here, and the Company is featured in an online article profiling Saturn's ongoing growth and evolution.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, and help to inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates the winners of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2024 for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to their dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.3 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Saturn is a growing Canadian energy company focused on generating positive shareholder returns through the continued responsible development of high-quality, light oil weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy that targets highly accretive, complementary opportunities. With an attractive portfolio of free-cash flowing, low-decline operated assets in Saskatchewan and Alberta, Saturn has a deep inventory of long-term economic drilling opportunities across multiple zones. Driven by an unwavering commitment to building an entrepreneurial and ESG-focused culture, Saturn's goal is to increase reserves, production and cash flows at an attractive return on invested capital. The Company's shares are listed for trading on the TSX under ticker 'SOIL', on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'SMKA' and on the OTCQX under the ticker 'OILSF'. Further information and our corporate presentation are available on Saturn's website at www.saturnoil.com .

