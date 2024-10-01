London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - This September, Sends Financial Company successfully completed the information security audit and received its Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) certification Version 4.

Sends SMARTFLOW



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10281/225219_9e773436a41f2a1a_001full.jpg

The PCI-DSS Version 4 certification is the latest and most stringent set of requirements established by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). By attaining this certification, Sends has demonstrated its commitment to protecting sensitive payment card data, enhancing cybersecurity, and ensuring compliance with industry-leading practices.

"This achievement reflects our continuous efforts to prioritize the safety and security of our clients' information," said Alona Shevtsova, CEO at Sends. "As the financial industry evolves, we want to maintain the most up-to-date security standards. Attaining PCI-DSS Version 4 certification reaffirms our dedication to safeguarding our clients' data and providing them with secure financial services."

PCI-DSS certification is essential for any organization handling payment card data. The certification process involved an extensive audit by independent security experts who assessed the company's systems, methods, and controls. Sends successfully met all the stringent requirements of PCI-DSS Version 4, ensuring that the company adheres to the latest standards in data protection, encryption, and security protocols.

"Achieving this certification not only helps protect against cyber threats but also minimizes the potential for financial losses, reputational damage, and legal liabilities associated with data breaches, making it a critical component of any organization's risk management strategy," said Anastasiia Pervushyna, Director/MLRO at Sends.

Sends Financial Company continues to invest in advanced technologies and best practices to protect its clients' data from emerging threats. Achieving PCI-DSS Version 4 certification is part of the company's broader strategy to maintain its customers' and partners' trust and confidence.

For more information about Sends Financial Company's security practices and PCI-DSS Version 4 certification, please visit sends.co.

*Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED.

SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED is registered in England and Wales (Company number 11070048).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225219

SOURCE: Sends