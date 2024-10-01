Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
01.10.2024 13:06 Uhr
Relaxo Footwears Limited: Relaxo Footwear Launches its Iconic Flip Flops in Philippines

NEW DELHI, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relaxo Footwear Limited., India's largest footwear manufacturer, embarks on its journey in the Philippines with its iconic flip flops. Renowned for its best-in-class quality and designs at affordable prices, Relaxo is set to introduce its wide range of flip flops to Filipino consumers. Currently, present in Visayas and Mindanao, Relaxo's entry into the Philippines promises an exciting wave of quality and comfort.

Relaxo Logo

For over four decades, Relaxo flip flops has become a household name in India which is synonymous with quality and trust. The brand embodies a durable personality, tailored for the value-seeking consumer. With a focus on longevity and comfort, these flip flops resonate with individuals who prioritize durability in their footwear choices.

Mr. Ritesh Dua, Executive Vice President, Relaxo Footwears Ltd., said "We are excited to bring Relaxo Footwear's iconic flip flops to the Philippines, showcasing our dedication to delivering superior footwear solutions globally. With this expansion, Relaxo Footwear is set to bring its gold-standard products to the shores of the Philippines. This step marks a significant milestone for Relaxo as we continue to grow our international presence. We are confident that these flip flops will resonate well with Filipino consumers seeking quality footwear at an affordable price and will become a household name, as it is in India."

Relaxo flip flops entry into the Philippines reaffirms the company's mission to offer premium footwear solutions worldwide, underscoring its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

About Relaxo:

Incorporated in 1984, Relaxo is the largest footwear manufacturer in India, serving the nation since four decades, and is ranked among the top 500 Most Valuable Companies. A Fortune 500 (India) company, synonymous with quality products & affordable prices, it manufactures slippers, sandals and sports & casual shoes.

Its most popular brands - Relaxo, Sparx, Flite & Bahamas are each a leader in their space. Relaxo, an iconic brand synonymous with rubber slippers, is the most versatile footwear for all segments of society while Flite is a popular range of fashionable and semi- formal slippers. Sparx reflects the attitude, style, dynamism and spirit of young India and offers sports shoes, sandals & slippers and the colourful range of Bahamas casual flip-flops exude the spirit of freedom, fun and modernity of youth.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520446/Relaxo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/relaxo-footwear-launches-its-iconic-flip-flops-in-philippines-302263843.html

