Antwerpen, Belgium--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Exalate, a leading software integration solution provider, has introduced AI Assist, a unique feature that brings AI-driven support to script-based integrations. This innovation meets the growing demand for reliable and flexible integrations, especially in complex scenarios where no-code platforms often fall short. The release underscores Exalate's commitment to reinventing the software integration process, making it more accessible and efficient for businesses of all sizes.

AI-Powered Support for Smarter Integrations

AI Assist delivers real-time AI-powered support to automatically generate sync scripts, whether the scenario is straightforward or complex. This feature marks the beginning of Exalate's journey to introduce more AI-driven innovations, aligning with its vision to reshape the future of integrations and streamline the user experience.

"While many SaaS products were catching up with the AI hype, we at Exalate were exploring practical AI applications for integration, drawing from our 10+ years of expertise," said Francis Martens, CEO of Exalate. "AI Assist isn't just about following the trend-it's about making AI work in ways that truly improve the integration process. Blending AI with the power of Exalate's scripting capabilities and AI Assist is a major step forward in making integrations smarter and more intuitive."

Bruno Dauwe, product manager at Exalate, highlighted the practical benefits of the new feature: "AI Assist is like having an expert co-pilot for your integrations. It not only saves time but also aims to reduce errors and makes complex integrations accessible to users with varying levels of technical expertise."

How AI Assist Works

AI Assist works by automatically generating sync scripts, enabling users to refine rather than build from scratch. The suggestions and code snippets are offered directly within the Exalate user interface, creating a seamless integration experience.

Behind its simplicity, AI Assist operates with a sophisticated AI engine that analyzes user inputs to offer optimized sync scripts. The feature allows users to review, modify, and implement these rules, ensuring flexibility in managing integrations while maintaining control over the final output.

Exalate is committed to safeguarding user data as a secure-by-design solution with a decentralized architecture, having achieved ISO 27001 certification to adhere to the highest standards of data security and privacy. Customer data will never be exchanged with the underlying AI technology.

AI Assist Advantages

This new feature offers several key benefits. It aims to significantly reduce the time needed to write and troubleshoot integration scripts, which potentially increases overall productivity. By lowering the margin for manual errors, it aims to ensure that integrations are reliable and precise. Additionally, it aims to simplify complex integrations, enabling users with limited technical skills to leverage Exalate's platform, thereby expanding accessibility to a wider audience.

Future Updates and Expanding Capabilities

AI Assist is now available at no additional cost to all Exalate users with access to Script mode. Looking to the future, Exalate plans to expand AI Assist's capabilities. Future updates will focus on improving its understanding of complex integration rules and generating scripts with the highest accuracy. This streamlined approach will facilitate smoother workflows, making it easier for teams to achieve their goals while maintaining high-quality integrations.

About Exalate

Exalate is a leader in software integration with over a decade of industry experience. As a Platinum Atlassian Marketplace Partner, Exalate offers a high-performance integration solution, with two top-rated Atlassian Marketplace apps boasting more than 6,000 active installs and over 7,500 successful integrations. With a global network of over 200 partners, Exalate is dedicated to transforming connectivity and collaboration in a digital-first world.

