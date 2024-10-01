Agreement makes SentryBay's patented Armored Client available to TD SYNNEX partners

SentryBay, the leaders in endpoint protection, has come to a partnership agreement with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. As a result, TD SYNNEX will add SentryBay's Armored Client solution for Microsoft AVD and W365 environments to its extensive portfolio.

The partnership will initially serve TD SYNNEX's channel network of resellers in the USA and Canada, with plans to expand globally in the future, particularly into Europe and Asia.

SentryBay's Armored Client provides an impenetrable defensive layer that once deployed on an end point isolates and protects a DaaS session and all applications run within it from keyloggers, screen capture and malicious process injection to remove the risk from data leakage and credential theft without any need to identify the threat first. This simplified, yet effective solution is targeted at enterprises, as well as SMEs using Microsoft AVD and W365.

By partnering with TD SYNNEX, SentryBay offers a differentiated solution to the distributor's partner ecosystem, which meets the needs of organizations adopting BYOD business models operating within AVD and W365, ensuring their security product portfolio remains at the forefront of innovation. While SentryBay will provide a unique element in the specialty security portfolio at TD SYNNEX, it will also complement existing vendors and solutions, including those from Microsoft.

"As the business world pivots to manage vulnerable devices accessing corporate networks via Microsoft Azure Desktop and W365, it is more important than ever to provide partners with comprehensive solutions to address these challenges. With SentryBay added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our security offerings so customers can protect against advanced cyber threats," said Scott Young, Senior Vice President of Product Management at TD SYNNEX.

Tim Royston-Webb, CEO, SentryBay, said: "SentryBay is growing our distributor representation in North America and globally and TD SYNNEX represents the commitment, connections and established channel that is ideal for us as we seek to deliver endpoint protection for all enterprises using Microsoft Virtual Desktop and W365 environments with initial focus in the North America region."

More information on how SentryBay software can help to address key infosec gaps and enhance compliance of any remote access, enterprise and SaaS application within AVD and W365 is available for TD SYNNEX partners here: https://sentrybay.lll-ll.com/

About SentryBay

SentryBay, the OEM at the heart of Citrix App Protection, now mitigates against credential theft and data leakage threats securing Microsoft AVD and W365 environments. Armored Client from SentryBay delivers proven preventative controls, securing all data from keylogging, screen capture, and malicious injection threats on the endpoint. Endpoint data protection is essential to provide a secure, cloud-based IT ecosystem that avoids the weaknesses inherent in both technology and users. SentryBay's confined AVD and W365 environments within which applications can run underpinned by multi-layered anti-malware technology -allows these weaknesses to be overcome. The company's Armored Client solution is used by some of the world's largest enterprises from global FI's to small, medium and large enterprises across all verticals. For more information, visit www.sentrybay.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

