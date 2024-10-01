Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
TwentyFour Income Fund - Holding(s) in Company
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 13:24 Uhr
64 Leser
TwentyFour Income Fund - Holding(s) in Company

TwentyFour Income Fund - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B90J5Z95

Issuer Name

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification


An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name


East Riding Pension Fund


City of registered office (if applicable)


Goole


Country of registered office (if applicable)


England

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached


20-Sep-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified


25-Sep-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.990000

0.000000

2.990000

22362776

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.681200

0.000000

3.681200

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GG00890J5Z95

22362776

2.990000

Sub Total 8.A

22362776

2.990000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion


01-Oct-2024

13. Place Of Completion


GOOLE


© 2024 PR Newswire
