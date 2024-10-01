Connectivity: IT - Connectivity to new DR site STOCKHOLM SOUTH - Now accepting orders in the Customer Portal

As previously communicated, Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic have decided to relocate the secondary data center from PORT to STOCKHOLM SOUTH (Equinix SK2) data center, south of Stockholm. The relocation will be conducted in several phases and will take place during Q2-Q3, 2025 - the exact timings per system will be communicated during fall of 2024. We are now pleased to announce that we are accepting orders for physical connectivity to our new DR site (STOCKHOLM SOUTH) through the Nasdaq Customer Portal. Customers and Extranet providers with physical connectivity to the current DR site are encouraged to order the new connectivity as soon as possible to prepare for connectivity tests during Q1 2025. Nasdaq does not charge for the new connectivity until Q2 2025. The new DR site will run in parallel until all systems have been migrated, hence new IP addressing will be used at STOCKHOLM SOUTH. Customers who are using a connectivity provider are advised to contact the provider to start this process as soon as possible. To place an order, simply log in to the Customer Portal and navigate to Colo Inventory/Connectivity/Direct Circuit Connects. As always, our team is available to assist you with any questions or concerns you may have. For questions concerning this IT Notice please contact: Per Wettergren Head of Business Development Richard Gaudy Head of Sales Europe Europe Global Connectivity Services Global Connectivity Services +46 8 405 6382 +46 8 405 6103 per.wettergren@nasdaq.com richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1249156