Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.10.2024 13:34 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Connectivity: IT - Connectivity to new DR site STOCKHOLM SOUTH - Now accepting orders in the Customer Portal

As previously communicated, Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic have decided to relocate
the secondary data center from PORT to STOCKHOLM SOUTH (Equinix SK2) data
center, south of Stockholm. The relocation will be conducted in several phases
and will take place during Q2-Q3, 2025 - the exact timings per system will be
communicated during fall of 2024. 

We are now pleased to announce that we are accepting orders for physical
connectivity to our new DR site (STOCKHOLM SOUTH) through the Nasdaq Customer
Portal. 

Customers and Extranet providers with physical connectivity to the current DR
site are encouraged to order the new connectivity as soon as possible to
prepare for connectivity tests during Q1 2025. Nasdaq does not charge for the
new connectivity until Q2 2025. The new DR site will run in parallel until all
systems have been migrated, hence new IP addressing will be used at STOCKHOLM
SOUTH. Customers who are using a connectivity provider are advised to contact
the provider to start this process as soon as possible. 

To place an order, simply log in to the Customer Portal and navigate to Colo
Inventory/Connectivity/Direct Circuit Connects. As always, our team is
available to assist you with any questions or concerns you may have. 



For questions concerning this IT Notice please contact:

Per Wettergren Head of Business Development Richard Gaudy Head of Sales Europe 
 Europe Global Connectivity Services     Global Connectivity Services   
+46 8 405 6382                +46 8 405 6103           
per.wettergren@nasdaq.com          richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1249156
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.