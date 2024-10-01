Anzeige
01.10.2024 13:38 Uhr
M2Catalyst Releases New Mobile Broadband Insights Reports for the Americas, Supporting FCC's 5G Fund for Rural America Initiative

Empowering Telecom Leaders with Data to Bridge the Digital Divide Across North and South America

ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / M2Catalyst, a leader in mobile network performance analytics, has launched its latest Mobile Broadband Quality and Traffic Reports for the Americas region. These reports provide critical insights to help telecom operators, regulators, and infrastructure companies enhance connectivity and support initiatives like the FCC's 5G Fund for Rural America initiative.

M2Catalyst Releases New Mobile Broadband Insights Reports for the Americas, Supporting FCC's 5G Fund

M2Catalyst Releases New Mobile Broadband Insights Reports for the Americas, Supporting FCC's 5G Fund
M2Catalyst, a leader in mobile network performance analytics, has launched its latest Mobile Broadband Quality and Traffic Reports for the Americas region.



Mobile Quality Reports
The Mobile Broadband Quality Reports highlight areas across North and South America where users face challenges with 4G and 5G signal quality, particularly in rural and underserved communities. These insights empower telecom operators to identify gaps and improve service reliability, aligning with the mission of regulators to extend 5G coverage to remote areas and close the digital divide.

Mobile Traffic Reports
The Mobile Broadband Traffic Reports offer an in-depth look at usage patterns across 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G-Standalone (SA), and 5G-Non-Standalone (NSA) networks throughout the Americas. This data helps telecom leaders understand evolving connectivity demands, enabling better resource allocation and network optimization to support growing needs for remote work, education, and telemedicine.

Mike Brough, CEO and Co-Founder of M2Catalyst, underscores the company's commitment to equipping telecom leaders in the Americas with the insights they need to make informed decisions. "Our reports deliver the critical data necessary to ensure that all communities, especially those in underserved areas, have access to dependable mobile broadband services,'" said Brough.

These reports are essential for operators and regulators working to extend high-quality mobile coverage across North and South America. By leveraging these insights, stakeholders can develop strategies to meet regulatory requirements and accelerate digital inclusion.

For more information or to access the Mobile Broadband Quality and Traffic Reports for the Americas, please visit the links below.

Mobile Quality Reports -

https://www.m2catalyst.com/americas-h2-quality-region-reports

Mobile Traffic Reports -

https://www.m2catalyst.com/mobile-traffic-reports-h2

About M2Catalyst
M2Catalyst is a global provider of mobile network insights, dedicated to helping telecom operators, regulators, and infrastructure companies optimize network performance and expand digital access. M2Catalyst's reports support industry initiatives such as the FCC's 5G Fund for Rural America, guiding efforts to bridge the digital divide and enable better connectivity for all.

Contact Information

Joshua Shorter
Director of Marketing & Communications
jshorter@m2catalyst.com
7027280089

SOURCE: M2Catalyst

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
