M2Catalyst Releases New Mobile Broadband Insights Reports for the Americas, Supporting FCC's 5G Fund for Rural America Initiative

ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / M2Catalyst, a leader in mobile network performance analytics, has launched its latest Mobile Broadband Quality and Traffic Reports for the Americas region. These reports provide critical insights to help telecom operators, regulators, and infrastructure companies enhance connectivity and support initiatives like the FCC's 5G Fund for Rural America initiative.





Mobile Quality Reports

The Mobile Broadband Quality Reports highlight areas across North and South America where users face challenges with 4G and 5G signal quality, particularly in rural and underserved communities. These insights empower telecom operators to identify gaps and improve service reliability, aligning with the mission of regulators to extend 5G coverage to remote areas and close the digital divide.

Mobile Traffic Reports

The Mobile Broadband Traffic Reports offer an in-depth look at usage patterns across 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G-Standalone (SA), and 5G-Non-Standalone (NSA) networks throughout the Americas. This data helps telecom leaders understand evolving connectivity demands, enabling better resource allocation and network optimization to support growing needs for remote work, education, and telemedicine.

Mike Brough, CEO and Co-Founder of M2Catalyst, underscores the company's commitment to equipping telecom leaders in the Americas with the insights they need to make informed decisions. "Our reports deliver the critical data necessary to ensure that all communities, especially those in underserved areas, have access to dependable mobile broadband services,'" said Brough.

These reports are essential for operators and regulators working to extend high-quality mobile coverage across North and South America. By leveraging these insights, stakeholders can develop strategies to meet regulatory requirements and accelerate digital inclusion.

About M2Catalyst

M2Catalyst is a global provider of mobile network insights, dedicated to helping telecom operators, regulators, and infrastructure companies optimize network performance and expand digital access. M2Catalyst's reports support industry initiatives such as the FCC's 5G Fund for Rural America, guiding efforts to bridge the digital divide and enable better connectivity for all.

