01.10.2024 13:42 Uhr
Threema Ranked as a Leader in Secure Communications Solutions by Industry Research Firm

PFÄFFIKON SZ, Switzerland, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Threema, a vendor providing secure enterprise messaging solutions, has announced that it has been named, for the first time, a Leader in Forrester Research's recent 'The Forrester Wave: Secure Communications Solutions, Q3 2024' report by analyst Heidi Shey. This market-leading report on secure communications solutions gives the Swiss messaging service the highest possible marks in 11 of the 21 criteria, such as metadata security, privacy, and management, performance and resilience, administrator restrictions, innovation, and partner ecosystem.

According to the report, "Threema delivers on its vision for setting a standard for business communication rooted in security and privacy for all, with user privacy and control as a key principle […]. Threema's strengths center on metadata controls, administrator restrictions, integrations, and its approach to postquantum cryptography. Its privacy-?rst strategy is evident not only in its thoughtful approach to metadata and administrator restrictions but also in its ability to put various privacy choices and controls in the hands of users for their pro?les."

Miguel Rodriguez, Chief Revenue Officer at Threema, says: "We are excited about the results regarding Threema in this report and the fact that we are now ranked as a Leader by Forrester. We believe that this is a testament to our innovation, customer-centric approach, and unwavering commitment to deliver true security and privacy protection. Our business solutions Threema Work and Threema OnPrem are a response to this growing demand for secure business communication."

A copy of the report can be accessed here: https://threema.ch/en/work/forrester-2024

About Threema

Threema is the best-selling secure messenger. More than 12 million users in Europe and beyond already use the Swiss company's services, which are focused on consistent metadata restraint and privacy protection. Among them are three million users in over 8,000 companies, organizations, government agencies, and schools who use the business solution Threema Work. Well-known corporations such as Mercedes-Benz Group, Allianz, Edeka, and TK Elevator use Threema Work as their internal messenger. Many small and medium-sized companies as well as public institutions (e.g., ADAC, Switzerland's federal administration, and the city of Frankfurt am Main) also use the service.

The Threema Work app offers all the features employees expect from a modern messenger, including a desktop app and various call options. In contrast to the Threema version for individuals, Threema Work offers additional business features and a comprehensive management cockpit for administrators. Threema Work is particularly useful for fast, efficient, and secure communication in organizations, as a complement to existing collaboration tools, to contact non-desktop workers, and for confidential communication within the top management.

Contact: press@threema.ch

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/threema-ranked-as-a-leader-in-secure-communications-solutions-by-industry-research-firm-302263886.html

