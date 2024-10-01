CitizenX Launches First Podcast on Citizenship and Freedom

CitizenX, the Swiss platform for investing in citizenship, announces the launch of its podcast series dedicated to exploring citizenship and freedom in the modern age.

CitizenX, the world's most trusted platform for investing in citizenship, proudly announces the launch of its pioneering podcast series dedicated to exploring citizenship in the modern age. This groundbreaking podcast will cover pivotal topics such as online privacy and personal freedom, providing invaluable insights for global citizens navigating today's complex world.

The inaugural episode features Luis Cuende, President of CitizenX and renowned co-founder of Aragon-which facilitates the management of over $20 billion in assets by decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). With his extensive experience and visionary perspective, Luis offers listeners a unique understanding of how technology intersects with the concept of citizenship.

The CitizenX podcast emerges as a vital resource for individuals interested in how citizenship can be reimagined in a global, inter-networked society. By addressing contemporary issues that impact freedom and privacy, the series will engage listeners with varied perspectives from thought leaders, investors, and operators across different industries.

"Our mission is to empower individuals by providing them with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in a world where traditional notions of citizenship are evolving," stated Alex Recouso, CEO and co-founder of CitizenX. "Through this podcast, we aim to inspire and inform a new generation of global citizens."

CitizenX continues to innovate by offering a platform that allows users to diversify their passport portfolios, ensuring greater mobility and security in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape. The podcast is yet another step in CitizenX's commitment to fostering a more informed, free, and connected world.

For more information about CitizenX or to listen to the podcast, visit citizenx.com.

