Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Alternative IQ today announced the Top Contenders for the 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 5th at the Gala Awards Dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto.
The annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program helps investors identify the best performing hedge funds by recognizing winners in 5 performance measures across 6 categories as well as the Overall Best 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, which is collected and tabulated by Fundata Canada to determine the winners.
A total of 273 Canadian Hedge Funds - the highest number ever - were considered for a 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Award. For the full Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, check here: http://alternativeiq.com/hf-directory/ where you will also see a chart as at June 30, 2024 of Average Performance by Hedge Fund Category.
In alphabetical order, the Top Contenders for 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are:
Overall Best 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund:
(based on 10 year best combined annualized return and Sharpe ratio).
|AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP
|CC&L Absolute Return Fund
|Forge First Long Short LP
|Forge First Multi Strategy LP
|HGC Fund LP (The)
|Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund
|Lumen Long Short Equity Fund
|Polar Multi-Strategy Fund (Canada)
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
|SMI Defensive LP
2024 CHFAwards - Equity Focused:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio
2024 CHFAwards - Credit Focused:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
2024 CHFAwards - Credit Focused (Cont'd):
|Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio
2024 CHFAwards - Market Neutral:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio
2024 CHFAwards - Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio
2024 CHFAwards - Private Debt:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
2024 CHFAwards - Private Equity
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
The 17th Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards Gala Dinner will be held on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024 in the Grand Banking Hall at One King West Hotel, Toronto
The 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards will be announced, and trophies presented to the Winners, at the Annual Gala Awards Dinner. A networking Cocktail Reception begins at 5:00pm. The dinner will commence at 6:30pm with a Keynote Address by Sean Kallir, CEO, CIO of HGC Investment Management, recipient of the 2023 Best Overall Canadian Hedge Fund Award.
Fundata Canada is the Principal Sponsor of the 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program. This year's CHFA Program and its Gala Awards Dinner would simply not be possible without their generous support and that of all the sponsors and event partners including National Bank, Newsfile, Pinnacle Fund Services, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, and SGGG Fund Services.
Interested fund managers, investors, and industry experts can find out more information and purchase tickets here: www.alternativeiq.com, or contact:
Julie Makepeace
Managing Director, Alternative IQ
jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com
416-906-3782
About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation event (performance as at June 30th), along with THE Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Conference. Alternative IQ also produces the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences, at which the Managers of award-winning hedge funds present to investors, and produces various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.
About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: first, to recognize and celebrate the talent in Canada's hedge fund industry and, second, to raise awareness of that expertise throughout the wider investment community. The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners.
