Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Alternative IQ today announced the Top Contenders for the 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 5th at the Gala Awards Dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto.

The annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program helps investors identify the best performing hedge funds by recognizing winners in 5 performance measures across 6 categories as well as the Overall Best 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, which is collected and tabulated by Fundata Canada to determine the winners.

A total of 273 Canadian Hedge Funds - the highest number ever - were considered for a 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Award. For the full Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, check here: http://alternativeiq.com/hf-directory/ where you will also see a chart as at June 30, 2024 of Average Performance by Hedge Fund Category.

In alphabetical order, the Top Contenders for 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are:

Overall Best 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund:

(based on 10 year best combined annualized return and Sharpe ratio).

AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP CC&L Absolute Return Fund Forge First Long Short LP Forge First Multi Strategy LP HGC Fund LP (The) Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund Lumen Long Short Equity Fund Polar Multi-Strategy Fund (Canada) Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund SMI Defensive LP

2024 CHFAwards - Equity Focused:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Bedford Park Opportunities Fund DKAM Capital Ideas Fund Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend Fund Kipling Global Enhanced Growth Fund Lionguard Opportunities Fund Lumen Long Short Equity Fund Oasis Growth Fund Pathfinder International Fund Pender Partners Fund Peregrine Investment Management Fund LP Agilith North American Diversified Fund Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP Focus International Equity Fund Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend Fund Kipling Global Enhanced Growth Fund Lumen Long Short Equity Fund Quintessence Wealth Enhanced Global Equity Fund ROMC Fund SMI Defensive LP Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund Agilith North American Diversified Fund Bedford Park Opportunities Fund Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP Kipling Global Enhanced Growth Fund LSQ SPAC Fund Lumen Long Short Equity Fund Pathfinder Resource Fund ROMC Fund SMI Defensive LP Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP Focus International Equity Fund Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend Fund Kipling Global Enhanced Growth Fund Lumen Long Short Equity Fund Pathfinder Conviction Fund Picton Mahoney Long Short Equity Fund ROMC Fund SMI Defensive LP Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP Forge First Long Short LP Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend Fund Kipling Global Enhanced Growth Fund LSQ SPAC Fund Lumen Long Short Equity Fund SMI Defensive LP Timelo Strategic Opportunities Fund Waratah Alternative ESG Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund

2024 CHFAwards - Credit Focused:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Algonquin Debt Strategies Fund LP BlueBay Event Driven Credit Fund (Canada) BlueBay High Yield Asset-Backed Credit Fund East Coast Strategic Credit Trust Kipling Strategic Income Fund Quintessence Wealth Enhanced Alpha IQ Fixed Income Fund Quintessence Wealth Enhanced Global Yield Fund RP Debt Opportunities Fund RP Select Opportunities Fund Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund Access Private Income Fund Algonquin Debt Strategies Fund LP East Coast Strategic Credit Trust Kipling Strategic Income Fund NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP Quintessence Wealth Enhanced Global Yield Fund RP Debt Opportunities Fund RP Select Opportunities Fund Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund YTM Capital Credit Opportunities Fund Algonquin Debt Strategies Fund LP East Coast Strategic Credit Trust Kipling Strategic Income Fund Ninepoint Credit Income Opportunities Fund NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund RP Debt Opportunities Fund RP Select Opportunities Fund YTM Capital Credit Opportunities Fund

2024 CHFAwards - Credit Focused (Cont'd):

Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio Access Private Income Fund Algonquin Debt Strategies Fund LP East Coast Strategic Credit Trust Kipling Strategic Income Fund NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP Quintessence Wealth Enhanced Global Yield Fund RP Debt Opportunities Fund RP Select Opportunities Fund Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund YTM Capital Credit Opportunities Fund Algonquin Debt Strategies Fund LP East Coast Strategic Credit Trust Kipling Strategic Income Fund Ninepoint Credit Income Opportunities Fund NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP Picton Mahoney Income Opportunities Fund Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund RP Select Opportunities Fund YTM Capital Credit Opportunities Fund

2024 CHFAwards - Market Neutral:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada) CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund CC&L Global Market Neutral CC&L Market Neutral Fund PCJ Absolute Return Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity Waratah One Waratah One X Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund CC&L Global Market Neutral HGC Fund LP (The) PCJ Absolute Return Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity Waratah One Waratah One X CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund CC&L Global Market Neutral HGC Fund LP (The) PCJ Absolute Return Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity Waratah One Waratah One X Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund CC&L Global Market Neutral HGC Fund LP (The) PCJ Absolute Return Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity Waratah One Waratah One X CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund CC&L Global Market Neutral HGC Fund LP (The) PCJ Absolute Return Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity Waratah One Waratah One X

2024 CHFAwards - Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return CC&L Absolute Return Fund Forge First Multi Strategy LP Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund MacNicol & Associates Absolute Return Fund Meckelborg MFG Diversified Strategy Fund Nymbus Multistrategy Fund PH&N Absolute Return Fund SIA ML Global Tactical Pool Viewpoint Enhanced Global Multi-Asset Viewpoint Global Multi-Asset Trust CC&L Absolute Return Fund Forge First Multi Strategy LP Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund Northfront Alternative Asset Fund PH&N Absolute Return Fund Picton Mahoney Absolute Alpha Fund RBC Multi-Strategy Alpha Fund SIA ML Global Tactical Pool SMI Opportunities LP Westcourt Performance Portfolio AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP CC&L Absolute Return Fund Fieldhouse Enhanced Pension Plus Forge First Multi Strategy LP Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund Meckelborg MFG Diversified Strategy Fund Palos Income Fund, LP Polar Multi-Strategy Fund (Canada) SIA ML Global Tactical Pool SMI Opportunities LP Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio CC&L Absolute Return Fund Forge First Multi Strategy LP Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund Northfront Alternative Asset Fund PH&N Absolute Return Fund Picton Mahoney Absolute Alpha Fund RBC Multi-Strategy Alpha Fund SMI Opportunities LP Westcourt Performance Portfolio AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP CC&L Absolute Return Fund Fieldhouse Enhanced Pension Plus Forge First Multi Strategy LP Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund Polar Multi-Strategy Fund (Canada) RBC Multi-Strategy Alpha Fund SIA ML Global Tactical Pool SMI Opportunities LP

2024 CHFAwards - Private Debt:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return AGF SAF Private Credit LP Celernus Pivot Private Credit Fund Espresso Venture Debt Trust Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Canada (feeder) KIWI Business Credit Fund LP Merchant Opportunities Fund LP Purpose Apollo Private Credit Fund Qwest Productivity Media Income Trust Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust Yorkville Private Lending LP Capstone Private High Income Pool Celernus Pivot Private Credit Fund Cortland Credit Strategies LP Espresso Venture Debt Trust Invico Diversified Income Fund Merchant Opportunities Fund LP Ninepoint TEC Private Credit Fund Qwest Productivity Media Income Trust Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust Yorkville Private Lending LP Celernus Pivot Private Credit Fund Cortland Credit Strategies LP Espresso Venture Debt Trust Invico Diversified Income Fund Merchant Opportunities Fund LP Next Edge Private Debt Fund Ninepoint TEC Private Credit Fund Portland Private Income Fund Qwest Productivity Media Income Trust Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust

2024 CHFAwards - Private Equity

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Bridgeport Private Equity Opportunities Fund Caldwell Growth Opportunities Fund Canoe Global Private Equity Fund Fiera Global Private Equity Fund Hamilton Lane Global Private Assets Morningside Vintage Secondary 2022 LP Morningside Vintage Secondary 2023 LP Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP Purpose Pantheon Private Equity Fund Quintessence Wealth Enhanced Private Debt/Equity Fund Bridgeport Private Equity Opportunities Fund Caldwell Growth Opportunities Fund Canoe Global Private Equity Fund Fiera Global Private Equity Fund Hamilton Lane Global Private Assets Kensington Private Equity Fund MacNicol & Associates Emergence Fund Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP Quintessence Wealth Enhanced Private Debt/Equity Fund Yorkville Pre-IPO Equity LP Caldwell Growth Opportunities Fund Kensington Private Equity Fund MacNicol & Associates Emergence Fund Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP Quintessence Wealth Enhanced Private Debt/Equity Fund

The 17th Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards Gala Dinner will be held on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024 in the Grand Banking Hall at One King West Hotel, Toronto

The 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards will be announced, and trophies presented to the Winners, at the Annual Gala Awards Dinner. A networking Cocktail Reception begins at 5:00pm. The dinner will commence at 6:30pm with a Keynote Address by Sean Kallir, CEO, CIO of HGC Investment Management, recipient of the 2023 Best Overall Canadian Hedge Fund Award.

Fundata Canada is the Principal Sponsor of the 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program. This year's CHFA Program and its Gala Awards Dinner would simply not be possible without their generous support and that of all the sponsors and event partners including National Bank, Newsfile, Pinnacle Fund Services, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, and SGGG Fund Services.

Interested fund managers, investors, and industry experts can find out more information and purchase tickets here: www.alternativeiq.com, or contact:

About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation event (performance as at June 30th), along with THE Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Conference. Alternative IQ also produces the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences, at which the Managers of award-winning hedge funds present to investors, and produces various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: first, to recognize and celebrate the talent in Canada's hedge fund industry and, second, to raise awareness of that expertise throughout the wider investment community. The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners.

