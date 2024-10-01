Anzeige
01.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
Plain Spaghetti Games: Bloodshed Abounds in Staked! - a New Social Deduction Game Coming to Kickstarter Oct. 1

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Plain Spaghetti Games is making its Kickstarter debut with its first game - Staked!: A Social Deduction Game of Dining and Deception.Social deduction fans who enjoy the fierce accusations and pace of Werewolf, as well as the increased complexity and strategic depth of Blood on the Clocktower and Secret Hitler will feel right at home with Staked!.

Join the Hunt! Can You Survive the Night or Will the Vampires Have Their Feast?

Join the Hunt! Can You Survive the Night or Will the Vampires Have Their Feast?

Staked! has been refined and iterated upon over the course of 10 years, and will launch on Kickstarter with the full art and design complete. The Kickstarter campaign will feature the game at a discounted US$39 for individual backers and at 50% off MSRP for brick-and-mortar board game retailers. The game is slated to ship globally and the campaign will last 30 days. Backers are expected to receive their rewards by August of 2025.

Number of Players: 6-10 (can go up to 12 players with expansion)

Time Required: 60-90 minutes

Recommended Ages: 12+

About the Game:
In the depths of Victorian Europe, a chilling presence looms - vampires are on the prowl!

In Staked!, you and up to nine friends play as members of a legendary vampire hunter's guild, forming the last line of defense against an encroaching undead menace. But as the night creeps on, you must determine which of your fellow guild members can be trusted, and which are secretly vampires in disguise.

Staked! combines traditional social deduction elements with more robust mechanics and varied gameplay. Each round, players discuss suspicions, make accusations, and cast secret votes for other players using their Voting Tokens. One player is killed, becoming a Ghost player who can intervene in the affairs of the living, while another player is elected as Alpha Hunter, receiving unique abilities for investigation and elimination.

Investigate and assassinate as you stake your way to the top in this fast-paced evening of bloodshed and betrayal. Last team at the table wins.

Unique Selling Points:

  • Everyone Plays From Start to Finish: There is no narrator and eliminated players have much more agency, ensuring everyone is fully engaged from beginning to end.

  • Scaling Complexity: Designed to be flexible for any group, having both a simpler base version of the game as well as a "meatier" advanced version.

  • Introverts Welcome: Not a fan of games that cater to the loudest in the group? The unique voting token system ensures a player's vote will always have an impact, regardless of how much they choose to engage in discussion.

  • Visually Striking Art and Components: Everything from the tokens, dials, cards, and coffin-shaped tiles to the stunning character portraits, detailed illustrations, and dark-but-elegant aesthetic were meticulously crafted to further immerse players in the experience.

Find Out More:

Staked! Kickstarter Campaign Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/willdemanbey/staked-a-social-deduction-game-of-dining-and-deception?ref=59kzo2

Staked! Website: https://www.stakedgame.com

Board Game Geek Listing: https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/409534/staked

Contact Information
Will deManbey
Creator/Founder
plainspaghettigames@gmail.com

SOURCE: Plain Spaghetti Games

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
