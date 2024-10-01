ST Engineering, Aethon Inc: ST Engineering Aethon Announces Winners of 2024 RoboHero Awards

Awards recognize the exceptional use of autonomous mobile robot technology in healthcare

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / ST Engineering Aethon Inc. (Aethon), a leading provider of autonomous mobile robot solutions, today announced its second annual RoboHero Award recipients. The RoboHero Awards recognize healthcare organizations that have achieved excellence in the adoption and utilization of mobile robotic technology as part of their operations.





"We are happy to celebrate our customers who represent the best of the best in healthcare operations. They also serve as tangible examples of our vision to fulfill the promise of autonomous mobile robots. The broad appeal of our technology is evident in this year's winners who represent eight different applications, four continents, and hospitals ranging from 104 to 2,247 beds. New recipients make up 50% of the winners, which indicates that hospitals are not only choosing our technology but are also comfortable relying on it as their first choice for performing work. The combination of increased productivity and consistent performance is at the center of our values," said Peter Seiff, CEO of ST Engineering, Aethon.

"The logistics staff at University Health rely on our fleet of 23 Aethon robots to automate delivery throughout our 1 million plus square foot facility. The robots pick up, transport and drop off heavy carts so our people in environmental services, linen and supply chain can provide excellent and efficient service to our clinical teams and patients. The robots deliver outstanding support by handling the movement of a variety of carts throughout the hospital," commented Johnny Bartelle, Director, Materials Management Operations (Logistics), University Health.

Recognitions are in the categories of 'Most Miles Traveled' and 'Most Deliveries Made' for a single robot within the following clinical and logistics departments throughout the hospital: Pharmacy, Laboratory, Nutrition, Surgical, Linen, Environmental Services, Materials, and Shared Use, for the June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024 time period. In addition to individual departments, Aethon has recognized the top fleet customer in each category. A fleet customer is a hospital site using five or more robots. Each award recipient will receive a commemorative trophy from Aethon. In addition to the recognition, all award recipients will be part of a draw where Aethon will select one recipient at random to receive a donation of $5,000 to a charity of its choice.

Most Miles Traveled for a Single Robot

Allegheny Health Network Canonsburg - Laboratory (Canonsburg, PA) - 2,755 miles

El Camino Hospital - Supplies (Mountain View, CA) - 2,574 miles

St. Elizabeth Healthcare - Pharmacy (Fort Thomas, KY) - 2,018 miles

Scripps La Jolla Medical Center- Dietary (Ja Jolla, CA) - 1,791 miles

Froedtert Health - EVS (Wauwatosa, WI) - 1,756 miles

Stanford Medicine - Healhcare - Shared Use (Palo Alto, CA) - 1,574 miles

Royal Melbourne - Surgical (Parkville, Australia - 1,369 miles

Multicare Tacoma General Hospital - Linen (Tacoma, WA) - 1,144 miles

Most Deliveries Made for a Single Robot

Advent Health Orlando - Laboratory (Orlando, FL) - 40,592 deliveries

Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital - Dietary (Singapore) - 31,297 deliveries

Seinajoki Hospital - Surgical (Seinajoki, Finland) - 24,356 deliveries

St. Elizabeth Healthcare - Pharmacy (Fort Thomas, KY) - 21,382 deliveries

Froedtert Hospital - EVS (Wauwatosa, WI) - 15,242 deliveries

University Health - Shared (San Antonio, TX) - 16,288 deliveries

Children's Hospital of Wisconsin - Supplies (Milwaukee, WI) - 18,012 deliveries

Multicare Tacoma General Hospital - Linen (Tacoma, WA) - 5,582 deliveries

Top Fleet - Miles Traveled

Multicare Tacoma General Hospital (Tacoma, WA) - 20,934 miles

Top Fleet - Deliveries Made

Mercy St. Louis (St. Louis, MO) - 297,012 deliveries

Across its customer base, Aethon's robots make millions of deliveries traveling hundreds of thousands of miles each year. Since 2004, Aethon robots have been a reliable, safe, and efficient solution for the movement of goods throughout hospitals around the world. With the recent launch of its new Zena Rx line of mobile robots, Aethon expects to hit new delivery and mileage milestones as new customers adopt the technology.

About ST Engineering Aethon

ST Engineering Aethon is a leading provider of autonomous mobile robot solutions, dedicated to transforming the way organizations deliver goods. Aethon's innovative robots enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall productivity in both healthcare and hospitality verticals. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced navigation systems, Aethon empowers organizations to optimize internal logistics and free up resources for higher-value activities.

About ST Engineering

ST Engineering is a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. The Group harnesses technology and innovation to solve real-world problems, enabling a more secure and sustainable world. Headquartered in Singapore, it has operations spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S., serving customers in more than 100 countries. ST Engineering reported revenue of over US$7.6b in FY2023 and ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is a component stock of MSCI Singapore, FTSE Straits Times Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index.

