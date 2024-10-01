Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
Clear Start Tax Urges Taxpayers to Address Back Taxes Ahead of October Deadlines

Helping Individuals and Businesses Avoid Penalties and Interest with Expert Tax Resolution Services

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / With the October tax deadline approaching, Clear Start Tax is urging taxpayers who have unresolved tax issues to take immediate action before penalties and interest increase. As one of the nation's leading tax resolution firms, Clear Start Tax is equipped to help individuals and businesses navigate the complexities of tax compliance, ensuring that they meet critical deadlines and resolve their outstanding tax liabilities.

Avoid Penalties by Acting Before October 15

The IRS extended deadline of October 15 is the last opportunity for taxpayers who requested an extension on their 2023 returns to avoid additional penalties. However, this deadline also serves as a crucial time for taxpayers with unresolved tax issues to take steps to address back taxes, IRS notices, and wage garnishments before further action is taken by the IRS.

"October is a pivotal month for taxpayers," says the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. "Not only does it represent the final filing deadline for those with extensions, but it's also an opportunity for those with unresolved tax debt to take control of their situation before penalties and interest accumulate. We're here to help them make that crucial step toward financial recovery."

Comprehensive Tax Resolution Services to Meet the October Deadline

Clear Start Tax offers a full range of tax relief services aimed at helping individuals and businesses with complex tax challenges. Whether it's filing past returns, negotiating offers in compromise, or setting up manageable installment agreements, the firm is dedicated to providing personalized solutions that ease the burden of tax debt.

"Our approach is tailored to the specific needs of each client," adds the Head of Client Solutions. "We work diligently to ensure that taxpayers not only meet their deadlines but also address any underlying tax issues that could cause long-term financial harm."

IRS Fresh Start Program and Other Relief Options

For those dealing with back taxes, Clear Start Tax can help clients apply for the IRS Fresh Start program or other relief options that reduce tax liabilities, penalties, and interest. By acting now, taxpayers can take advantage of these programs before the October 15 deadline, positioning themselves for a more secure financial future.

"We encourage anyone facing tax challenges to reach out before it's too late," says the Head of Client Solutions. "Our team has the expertise to guide clients through the available options and provide a clear path toward resolving their tax debt."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a full-service tax liability resolution firm that serves taxpayers throughout the United States. The company specializes in assisting individuals and businesses with a wide range of IRS and state tax issues, including back taxes, wage garnishment relief, IRS appeals, and offers in compromise. Clear Start Tax helps taxpayers apply for the IRS Fresh Start program, providing expert guidance in tax resolution. Fully accredited and A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, the firm's unique approach and commitment to long-term client success distinguish it as a leader in the tax resolution industry.

Need Help With Back Taxes?
Click the link below.
https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

Contact Information:

Clear Start Tax
Corporate Communications Department
seo@clearstarttax.com
949-800-4044

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
