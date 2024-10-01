Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flores & Associates Welcomes Jeremy Chwang as Chief Technology Officer

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Flores & Associates, a premier administrator of employer-sponsored reimbursement plans and compliance services, announces the appointment of Jeremy Chwang as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective October 1, 2024. Jeremy brings a wealth of experience in the benefits space and a proven record of driving business transformations and technological advancements.

Jeremy Chwang

Jeremy Chwang
Photo of Jeremy Chwang



In his new role, Jeremy is responsible for expanding and enhancing the Flores proprietary technology platform. His leadership will be pivotal in driving growth, increasing efficiency, and delivering superior customer experiences. Jeremy's extensive background in software engineering, IT operations, and product management makes him exceptionally well-suited for this role.

"Technology and innovation are crucial in the rapidly evolving employee benefits landscape," said Jody Oliver, CEO at Flores & Associates. "Jeremy's expertise and vision will be pivotal in driving our technological advancements, enhancing efficiency, and ultimately delivering superior experiences for employers, employees, brokers and the Flores team."

Jeremy joins Flores & Associates from Cecelia Health, where he served as CIO, leading significant technological innovations and operational improvements. Previous roles include positions at Optum Financial, ConnectYourCare, General Dynamics Information Technology and Aon Hewitt. He is a graduate of the Sellinger School of Business and Management at Loyola University Maryland.

About Flores & Associates

For over 30 years, Flores has delivered frictionless Benefit, Leave and Compliance solutions that make life easier for HR teams and their employees through industry-leading technology, people and processes. Our solutions are highly-rated by employees, preferred by employers and recommended by brokers nationwide.

We offer a comprehensive suite of reimbursement and savings accounts, including FSAs, HSAs, HRAs, Lifestyle, Commuter and Loan Repayment options. Our leave administration expertise includes COBRA, FMLA, ADA and USERRA, while our compliance support covers documents and form preparation for POP, WRAP and 5500, along with comprehensive HR legal guidance.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Flores is an established leader in the Consumer-Directed Healthcare (CDHP) market. Our success is built on a foundation of innovative technology, dedicated professionals, and an uncompromising commitment to delivering remarkable service experiences.

Contact Information

Kevin Banks
Marketing Director
kevin.banks@flores247.com
800-532-3327

SOURCE: Flores & Associates LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.