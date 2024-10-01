Flores & Associates Welcomes Jeremy Chwang as Chief Technology Officer

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Flores & Associates, a premier administrator of employer-sponsored reimbursement plans and compliance services, announces the appointment of Jeremy Chwang as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective October 1, 2024. Jeremy brings a wealth of experience in the benefits space and a proven record of driving business transformations and technological advancements.





In his new role, Jeremy is responsible for expanding and enhancing the Flores proprietary technology platform. His leadership will be pivotal in driving growth, increasing efficiency, and delivering superior customer experiences. Jeremy's extensive background in software engineering, IT operations, and product management makes him exceptionally well-suited for this role.

"Technology and innovation are crucial in the rapidly evolving employee benefits landscape," said Jody Oliver, CEO at Flores & Associates. "Jeremy's expertise and vision will be pivotal in driving our technological advancements, enhancing efficiency, and ultimately delivering superior experiences for employers, employees, brokers and the Flores team."

Jeremy joins Flores & Associates from Cecelia Health, where he served as CIO, leading significant technological innovations and operational improvements. Previous roles include positions at Optum Financial, ConnectYourCare, General Dynamics Information Technology and Aon Hewitt. He is a graduate of the Sellinger School of Business and Management at Loyola University Maryland.

About Flores & Associates

For over 30 years, Flores has delivered frictionless Benefit, Leave and Compliance solutions that make life easier for HR teams and their employees through industry-leading technology, people and processes. Our solutions are highly-rated by employees, preferred by employers and recommended by brokers nationwide.

We offer a comprehensive suite of reimbursement and savings accounts, including FSAs, HSAs, HRAs, Lifestyle, Commuter and Loan Repayment options. Our leave administration expertise includes COBRA, FMLA, ADA and USERRA, while our compliance support covers documents and form preparation for POP, WRAP and 5500, along with comprehensive HR legal guidance.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Flores is an established leader in the Consumer-Directed Healthcare (CDHP) market. Our success is built on a foundation of innovative technology, dedicated professionals, and an uncompromising commitment to delivering remarkable service experiences.

