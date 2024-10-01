American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Announces October Slate of Conferences and Events

American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, will be attending the following conferences and events in October where they will be presenting, providing thought leadership or meeting with customers, investors and industry partners.

The Battery Show North America: October 7 - 10, 2024

Location: Detroit, Michigan

The Battery Show is North America's largest and most comprehensive advanced battery event and brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future.

Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies will be attending and presenting a keynote speech; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Tom Sauve, President of American Resources will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Battery Recycle & Reuse 2024: October 7 - 8, 2024

Location: Frankfurt, Germany

The Battery Recycling & Reuse 2024 Exhibition and Conference is where automotive leaders will meet with experts to explore next-generation initiatives for recycling and repurposing end-of-service EV batteries.

Chris Moorman, Chief Commercial Officer of ReElement Technologies will be attending and presenting; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via Linkedin by clicking HERE.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

