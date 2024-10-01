Chris Jackson, CEO of CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. Outlines Progress to Date and Provides Details for the Upcoming Launch of its Suite of Services to Protect Digital Assets in Shareholder Update Interview

SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces a new interview with Chris Jackson, CEO of CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CLOQ) ("The Company" or "CyberloQ") to discuss the Company's recent progress, the path to compliance in the "cyber-security" world and other points of shareholder interest.

The full interview can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/iHSCwwNh0cA

A topic early in the interview is where CLOQ it at regarding its SOC 2 compliance status. SOC 2, aka Service Organization Control Type 2, is a cyber-security compliance framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The primary purpose of SOC 2 is to ensure that third-party service providers store and process client data in a secure, confidential manner.

Regarding the company's effort to gain SOC 2 compliance, Chris Jackson stated, "It's a lot of work, but our team has done a remarkable job gathering all the data points from the tech side to the internal organizational aspect of it. Once we have our SOC 2 compliance certificate, we'll go ahead and then be able to begin integrations within the banking eco-system here stateside and in the European theater."

When talking about the advancement of company goals and progress, Jackson went on to discuss some of the meetings with potential customers, "From a business perspective, we've made a couple of trips to different parts of the country and met with different groups of small businesses that would benefit greatly from our suite of services." Jackson went on to talk about partnering with TD SYNNEX, and leveraging their outside sales team to sell his Company's products, "It's a real breath of fresh air for us to be able to have access to essentially hundreds of proven salespeople, reselling our product for us. Furthermore, we don't have to incur the cost of having internal employees and all the things that go with that."

Finally, Jackson shed light on the CyberloQ App's evolution to date, "Since our last conversation, we've managed to enhance the CyberloQ Secure APP system in what we feel is a completely unique opportunity for sequencing. When we last spoke, we had 2 factors, geolocation and push notifications. Now we've added some biometric features, voice recognition, facial recognition, and thumbprints. So, within those five factoring authenticating features we can sequence them in any way that a client would want." Depending on how sensitive the assets are that need protection.

If you're interested in seeing how CyberloQ Secure may help protect your digital assets, simply visit our site and request a DEMO. www.cyberloq.com

About CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.

CyberloQ is a publicly traded company listed on the OTC.QB under the ticker symbol, CLOQ.

CyberloQ has only one purpose: we efficiently and effectively secure access to our client's digital assets.

Our comprehensive solution - CyberloQ Secure - achieves this purpose by implementing an innovative Adaptive Trust Architecture. At the heart of this architecture is a proprietary Transaction Risk Assessment engine that leverages leading-edge Multi-Factor Authentication and Authorization (MFA) protocols to prevent fraudulent access to our client's online systems and the digital assets and sensitive information that they house.

CyberloQ Secure is delivered as a robust API for rapid, seamless integration into our client's existing systems. And the entire platform - our highly secure, highly elastic, highly scalable Adaptive Trust Architecture - is hosted in a flexible cloud-based Infrastructure Implementation.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@smallcapvoice

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Safe Harbor:

From time to time, the Company may issue news releases that contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material may contain statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. For those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statement provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any amendments thereto. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." "Forward-looking statements" are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

The Company discourages any and all promotional activity by non-Company actors and encourages investors and potential investors to review the Company's public filings, its website and its press releases, and to discuss these matters with their personal legal and financial advisors. Non-Company newsletters/recommendations, websites or general stock symbols/classifications or other identifiers regarding our securities, whether positive or negative, should not be relied on because these items are simply opinions/policies of a third party. These third parties are, in many instances, paid by the publisher or other third parties and the Company believes that they profit from the publication of this literature and the results on the market. These materials should not be a substitute for investors' research and/or independent decision-making.

Contact Information:

CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.

Chris Jackson

941.299.5221 Office

612.961.4536 Direct

chris@cyberloq.com

SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

ssmith@SmallCapVoice.com

SOURCE: CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.