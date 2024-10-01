Kitcast Inc.: Kitcast Launches New Digital Signage Solution for Apple TV With Enhanced Features and Enterprise-Grade Functionality

Kitcast's latest digital signage platform for Apple TV is designed for scalability, empowering organizations across sizes to seamlessly manage their digital displays with advanced features and enterprise-grade reliability.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Kitcast, a leader in digital signage software for Apple TV, is proud to announce the release of its new platform. It enables businesses of all sizes, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations to turn their digital displays into dynamic, engaging, and interactive communication tools. With advanced features that simplify digital signage management, Kitcast boosts both internal and external communication for organizations of any size.

As digital signage becomes a critical component of modern corporate communication, the demand for more efficient and goal-oriented tools has never been higher. With Apple TV's widespread adoption and Kitcast's smart management features, businesses now have a scalable solution that meets the needs of both small companies and large enterprises.

Kitcast simplifies content management across multiple screens, allowing users to display images, videos, data dashboards, web pages and live streams effortlessly.

Since its inception in 2014, Kitcast has grown into a trusted platform used by global giants like Disney Studios, American Eagle Outfitters, The New York Times, and Delta Dental.

Kitcast delivers enterprise-grade reliability with features such as zero-touch deployment, Single Sign-On (SSO), and advanced user management. Whether managing a single screen or thousands across multiple locations, Kitcast is the solution for businesses seeking a secure, powerful, and user-friendly digital signage platform.

Key Features of Kitcast:

Enterprise-Ready Features: Kitcast offers enterprise-level functionality, including zero-touch mass deployment, Single Sign-On (SSO), and advanced user management, ensuring reliability at any scale.

API: Kitcast API allows customers to create custom integrations with third-party applications, offering enhanced flexibility and control.

Drag-and-Drop Built-In Widgets: Effortlessly integrate various content sources into playlists, including social media feeds, calendars, weather, TikTok, TED Talks or HTML5 websites.

AI-Powered Content Creation: Create stunning designs in seconds. Select a video or static background, add your message, and let the AI craft the perfect layout.

Unlimited Media Library: Enjoy flexible media management with unlimited cloud storage. Easily connect to Dropbox or Google Drive for seamless media access.

Flexible Scheduling: Schedule and modify content from anywhere using smart playlists. Loop content weekly or choose specific dates for tailored delivery with automated expiration.

"We've built a powerful platform packed with practical features that make managing screens - whether it's a few or thousands - easier and more efficient," said Egor Belenkov, CEO of Kitcast. "In a fast-changing industry, staying ahead is critical. This release highlights our commitment to delivering innovative, scalable solutions that drive growth and improve communication."

Discover how Kitcast can transform your organization's digital signage strategy. For more information, visit kitcast.tv and explore the latest features at https://kitcast.tv/whats-new and kitcast.tv/enterprise-digital-signage.

Availability: The new version is available to all Kitcast customers.

