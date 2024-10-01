Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Videomagic International LLC: Former Apple CEO John Sculley Endorses Videomagic's New AI Video Solution

Videomagic transforms documents and web pages into engaging, ready to publish videos in minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / In an era where attention spans are dwindling and lengthy documents and text often go unread, Videomagic helps professionals transform their web pages, Microsoft Word documents, Adobe PDFs and Google docs into captivating videos. This AI-powered platform is designed to address the increasing demand for engaging, short-form visual content.

Videomagic: Text to video in minutes

Videomagic: Text to video in minutes
Generate professional, ready-to-publish videos from Microsoft Word, Google docs, Adobe PDF and Wordpress web pages

"People no longer have the time or inclination to sift through long documents," says John Sculley, former Apple CEO, who currently serves as Chairman of Videomagic. "We live in a fast-paced world where concise and engaging communication is key. Videomagic provides a solution by converting text into professional, shareable videos in just a few minutes."

Videomagic's platform simplifies the process of video creation. Users can customize elements such as music, voiceovers, and branding to ensure that their videos not only convey the right message but also align with their brand identity.

Unlike many AI-generated video tools on the market, Videomagic combines the precision of artificial intelligence with user control, resulting in the generation of polished and professional-quality videos, in just minutes.

CEO Amit Ramchandran highlights the difference: "While many traditional AI video tools can feel generic or underdeveloped, we've built Videomagic to produce videos that are ready for immediate use in professional settings-whether for social media, marketing campaigns, or presentations."

With thousands of users already on board, Videomagic is quickly gaining traction among professionals looking for a way to effectively communicate in today's visually driven world. As video continues to dominate digital platforms, Videomagic offers an accessible and innovative way to repurpose written content into compelling videos.

For more information or to explore Videomagic's features, visit www.videomagic.ai.

Contact Information

Reema Prasanna
Head of Marketing
reema@videomagic.ai
6506603124

SOURCE: Videomagic International LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
