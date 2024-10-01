Achronix Releases Groundbreaking Speedster AC7t800 Mid-Range FPGA, Driving Innovation in AI/ML, 5G/6G and Data Center Applications

Delivering unmatched performance in a mid-range FPGA, the Speedster® AC7t800 device delivers 12 Tbps of fabric bandwidth, 400GE and PCIe Gen5, along with comprehensive software to power high-growth applications.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and high-performance eFPGA IP, announces the availability and shipment of AC7t800 FPGA, designed to address the rapidly growing needs of data-centric applications such as generative AI and DPUs and SmartNICs. With samples available today and units already shipped to customers, the AC7t800 delivers the highest level of performance of any mid-range FPGA available in the market today.

Delivering unmatched performance in a mid-range FPGA, the Speedster® AC7t800 device delivers 12 Tbps of fabric bandwidth, 400GE and PCIe Gen5, along with comprehensive software to power high-growth applications.

Features of the AC7t800 include:

2D network-on-chip (NoC) - 12 Tbps bandwidth

Machine learning processors (MLPs) - 32 x 32 bit fracturable to 4 x 4 bit (INT & FP)

112 Gbps SerDes (24 channels)

400G Ethernet (2 channels)

PCIe Gen5 ×16

1.86 Tbps of external memory bandwidth

"The rise of generative AI applications is fundamentally reshaping the demand for back-end Ethernet server connectivity, particularly for training large language models and AI server clusters," said Baron Fung, Senior Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "The Achronix Speedster AC7t800 addresses this rapidly expanding market by providing the high-throughput, low-latency performance required for SmartNICs and DPUs. As Ethernet-based solutions gain traction in AI and cloud environments, the AC7t800 is well-positioned to support the scale-out of AI infrastructure - a critical driver in the Ethernet network adapter market's projected growth to $16 billion by 2028."

The AC7t800 supports the Achronix Accelerated Network Infrastructure Code (ANIC) solution, which provides customers with the tools and resources necessary to address advanced networking requirements, such as 400 Gbps Ethernet and PCIe Gen 5.0 connectivity. Achronix Tool Suite also fully supports the Speedster AC7t800 for rapid development and cohesive integration into various applications. These capabilities make the AC7t800 ideal for high-throughput, low-latency applications, including 5G (and coming 6G) infrastructure, cloud networking, and data center acceleration.

"The Achronix Speedster AC7t800 FPGA is engineered to deliver exceptional data throughput for high-speed data acquisition, thanks to their PCIe Gen5 and 400G Ethernet interfaces," said Akshay Sharma, CEO of Logic Fruit USA. "These features enable seamless integration into data-intensive applications such as AI, medical imaging, and 5G infrastructure, ensuring rapid and efficient processing of large data volumes. With six channels of GDDR6 for high-speed memory access and a revolutionary 2D NoC, the Speedster AC7t800 is the ideal solution for applications demanding high-bandwidth and low-latency data acquisition."

"Achronix is addressing the significant demand for higher data throughput and lower latency in AI-driven environments with a solution that integrates high-speed networking and AI/ML intelligence capabilities. The combination of our 2D NoC, external high-speed memories, and hard 400G and machine learning processors provides a unique value proposition in the industry," said Nick Ilyadis, VP of Product Planning at Achronix Semiconductor. "Our customers can now take advantage of a solution that accelerates their ability to scale in the face of rising network and computational demands."

