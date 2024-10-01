Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear" or the "Company") (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF) confirms that the October 2024 monthly dividend of $0.005 per common share is to be paid on October 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2024.

The dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

