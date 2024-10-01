Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL), a tech-driven mortgage brokerage with an extensive network of partner brokerages and agents across Canada, proudly announced its inclusion in the Report on Business (Globe and Mail) Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the second consecutive year.

The Globe and Mail list ranks Canadian companies based on three-year revenue growth, evaluating businesses across various sectors, including finance, technology, and retail. Pineapple Financial earned its place with a remarkable 166% growth over the past three fiscal years, securing a spot amongst 416 companies. This achievement highlights the company's ongoing success in an increasingly competitive market, reflecting its focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology, empowering mortgage professionals, and expanding its presence across Canada. In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, Pineapple continues to distinguish itself as a growth leader, setting new benchmarks for innovation, customer service, and broker partnerships.

"We are incredibly proud to be named to The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies list for the second year in a row," said Shubha Dasgupta, CEO and Founder of Pineapple Financial Inc. "This recognition underscores our team's unwavering commitment and perseverance, even amidst high interest rates, inflation, and subdued consumer sentiment. By focusing on innovation, empowering our people, and fostering strong partnerships through our nationwide network of brokers, Pineapple has not only navigated these challenges but has also achieved significant growth. We believe we are well-positioned to continue this momentum as market conditions improve, helping more mortgage professionals thrive, and more Canadians achieve their homeownership dreams. Together, we're shaping the future."

"Our excellence in technology and our relentless drive to push the boundaries-through innovations like PineappleONE, Maui AI, and Doc Genius-solidify our position as a key player in the Canadian mortgage industry. We will continue advancing and positively impacting Canadians from coast to coast," stated Kendall Marin, President and COO of Pineapple Financial Inc.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that launched in 2019 to spotlight the achievements of innovative businesses across the country. The ranking is designed to bring attention to Canada's most promising and fast-growing organizations, shining a light on sectors that are driving economic growth. To qualify for the list, companies must undergo a rigorous, multi-stage application process, which includes providing detailed financial reports and meeting strict growth criteria. Companies are measured based on their revenue performance over three years, and only the top companies are selected for inclusion. This year, 416 companies earned their spot on the prestigious list, representing a wide range of industries, with Pineapple Financial once again standing out as a pioneer in the mortgage industry, demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and continued innovation in the Canadian marketplace.

###

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs,. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @pineapplemortgage @empoweredbypineapple

Facebook: Pineapple Mortgage

LinkedIn: Pineapple Mortgage

Related Links:

https://gopineapple.com

http://empoweredbypineapple.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225221

SOURCE: Pineapple Financial Inc.