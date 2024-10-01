The country accounted for 64% of worldwide jobs in the photovoltaics sector and 63% of added PV capacity last year, according to a new report. Phovoltaics continued to lead job growth in the global renewables sector last year, accounting for a total of 7. 2 million jobs around the world, with nearly 64% of those, or 4. 5 million, in China, the dominant PV manufacturer and installer, according to a new report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the International Labour Organization (ILO). Overall, 2023 saw the highest ever increase in renewable energy jobs, from 13. 7 million ...

