Ceramic-based accessible permanent data storage enables monetization of cold data in the Yottabyte Era

Cerabyte, the pioneer of ceramic-based data storage solutions, today announced that its president, Steffen Hellmold, will deliver a mainstage presentation titled, The New Storage Tier to Enable the Yottabyte Era, at Yotta 2024, October 7-9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Profound technological innovation in compute, memory, networking and storage are needed to scale and serve the Yottabyte era. A bottleneck in any area could dramatically impact data processing. Transformative technologies are required to address critical challenges for long-term data retention and cold storage, especially in the data storage industry.

"As the exponential growth of artificial intelligence and data analytics reshapes the future of information technology, a new kind of storage solution is required," said Hellmold. "An increasing amount of the world's data is expected to be stored for increasingly longer periods of time, driving the need for accessible persistent storage solutions addressing sustainability and affordability requirements. The data tsunami ahead will create immense challenges, and we believe a transformative storage solution is urgently needed."

As an exhibiting partner, Cerabyte will showcase its unique data storage technology, which promises virtually unlimited data retention while providing fast access and dramatically lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Cerabyte's technology is expected to enable data center storage rack solutions scaling from petabyte to exabyte-scale and provide a sustainable and cost-effective solution to address the challenges of security, immutability, and sustainability.

As the first-ever event covering the entire digital infrastructure ecosystem, Yotta will offer attendees discussions on the future of the data center, including deploying AI, compute, and networking sustainably and the demands that enterprise IT leaders are placing on digital infrastructure providers.

Details on the Cerabyte speaker session include:

Session Topic: The New Storage Tier to Enable the Yottabyte Era

This presentation will introduce Ceramic Nano Memory technology and its ability to address the density, performance and access paradigms as well as cost and sustainability demands of datacenters, offering a scaling path to the Yottabyte Era.

Who: Steffen Hellmold, Cerabyte President

When: October 7, 2024, at 1:15 PM PST

Where: MGM Grand, Las Vegas

For more information on Cerabyte solutions, visit www.cerabyte.com

Additional Resources:

Cerabyte Press Kit

Cerabyte Technology

Video Cerabyte AI Use Case: Will AI stay dumb for lack of memory

Video -Cerabyte: The New Storage Tier Featuring Fred Moore, Horison Information Strategies

The Future of Yotta Podcast Featuring Cerabyte

About Cerabyte

Cerabyte is at the forefront of developing sustainable, accessible, permanent data storage technology. Our innovative ceramic-based technology utilizes advanced laser-matrix writing and high-speed microscope reading technologies, forming the cornerstone of a system capable of storing immense amounts of data virtually forever with no data migration required and retrieval within seconds. Our cost-effective, immutable data storage features virtually unlimited media life while being fully recyclable, helping to reduce the environmental and carbon footprint. Leveraging semiconductor manufacturing tool technology, we scale density and speed. We are uniquely positioned to pave the way to the yottabyte era, leading the emergence of the industry's newest storage tier. Learn more at www.cerabyte.com.

Cerabyte and the Cerabyte logo are trademarks of Cerabyte GmbH. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Cerabyte. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001404920/en/

Contacts:

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Cerabyte

Kim Pegnato 781-835-7118 Cerabyte@igniteconsultinginc.com