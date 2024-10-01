Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
Astrix, Inc.: Astrix Accelerates Global Expansion with Enhanced Presence in Europe

Expanded European presence aims to meet increasing global demand from the life science industry.

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrix, the leader in delivering innovative strategies and solutions to the life science community through its market-leading strategic consulting and technology services, is proud to announce its continued momentum and expansion in Europe, fueled by growing demand for its offerings. In addition to a continuously expanding global team of life science professionals across its U.S. offices and European headquarters in Ireland, the company is also planning to establish new locations in Europe in the near future to accommodate its rapid growth and new customers in the region since formally launching last year.

Astrix, Inc.

"We knew, when Astrix launched in Europe last year, that there was a demand for our highly-specialized strategic and technical services. It turns out the need is even greater than we could have imagined and we are excited to extend our support, global perspective, and the unique approach we bring as a company to meet the need for even more clients in the European market," said Dale Curtis, CEO of Astrix.

Astrix maintains a dedicated workforce of technologists, former scientists, and domain experts from the life science community, with 90% holding advanced science degrees. This deep expertise enables Astrix to deliver unmatched expertise and support to its pharmaceutical, life science, and biotech customers worldwide with its strategic and technical initiatives in and around the laboratory. As the industry faces new challenges in a highly-regulated and rapidly-evolving environment, Astrix assists its global clients by offering:

  • Expert guidance on emerging trends helping organizations get ahead and succeed in digital transformation and AI readiness with tailored, innovative strategies.
  • A technology and platform agnostic approach, customizing every aspect to fit the client's unique challenges, rather than one-size-fits-all.
  • Unified team collaboration from the very beginning of planning through to execution. Unlike other consulting firms with fragmented and siloed teams, Astrix offers its customers a thoughtfully-assembled dedicated group of experts taking a more holistic approach to meeting its business goals.

"We believe deeply in the importance of having a strong local presence - understanding the people, the markets, and the regulations in the regions we support. This commitment to being on the ground, close to our clients, is a big part of what sets us apart and what we will continue to prioritize as we expand across Europe," said Michael Gannon, Director of Astrix Europe.

Between now and the end of the year, the Astrix team will be attending or presenting at events across Europe, including:

- The Lab of the Future Congress, October 1-2 in Amsterdam
- BioTechX, October 9-10 in Basel, Switzerland

For more information about Astrix Europe, please visit https://astrixinc.com/astrix-europe/.

About Astrix

Astrix is the unrivaled market leader in creating & delivering innovative strategies and solutions to the life science community. Through world-class people, processes, and technology, Astrix works with clients to fundamentally improve business, scientific outcomes, and the quality of life everywhere. Founded by scientists to solve the unique challenges of the life science community, Astrix offers a growing array of strategic and technical services designed to deliver value to clients across their organizations.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520183/astrix_logo_transparent_1920__1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astrix-accelerates-global-expansion-with-enhanced-presence-in-europe-302263860.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
