NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Changes to Option Series Rules for OMXS30 Index & On-Request Framework for Stock Options (277/24)

Effective Monday, October 21, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB) will amend the Quotation List (Appendix 1 to the Derivatives Rules) as described below: -- Option series rules for OMXS30 index (sections 1.7 and 1.11): The minimum number of series that will be listed, and the interval between exercise prices, by time to expiration, will be adjusted as detailed in the tables below. -- On-request framework (section 1.5): For stock options it will be clarified that an additional exercise price that is requested between two existing exercise prices may be a multiple of half the applicable interval. If three months or less to expiration, then half the interval may be rounded down as follows: If less than 1.00, then down to one decimal; else if less than 5.00, then down to the nearest integer; else rounded to the nearest multiple of 5.00. The adjusted rules will set out that the following minimum number of series of call options and put options, respectively, will be listed in relation to yesterday's index value, with the below exercise price intervals. New values are marked in bold with current values indicated in brackets. Exercise price intervals will no longer be specified for different exercise price ranges. Regular OMXS30 index options: Time to Expiration Above At-the-money Below Interval in SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------- = 2 weeks 20 1 25 (30) 5.00 (10.00) ------------------------------------------------------------------- = 1 month 20 1 25 (30) 10.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------- = 3 months 15 (20) 1 20 20.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------- = 9 months 12 (13) 1 13 (25) 40.00 (20.00) ------------------------------------------------------------------- = 12 months 10 (13) 1 10 (25) 60.00 (20.00) ------------------------------------------------------------------- = 24 months 8 (7) 1 8 (13) 100.00 (40.00) ------------------------------------------------------------------- > 24 months 5 (7) 1 5 (13) 200.00 (40.00) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Weekly OMXS30 index options: Time to Expiration Above At-the-money Below Interval in SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------- = 2 days 25 (20) 1 30 2.00 (5.00) ------------------------------------------------------------------- = 2 weeks 20 1 25 (30) 5.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------- > 2 weeks 20 1 25 (30) 10.00 (5.00) ------------------------------------------------------------------- An updated version of the Quotation List will be available on the Derivatives Rules webpage in due course. For further information regarding this exchange notice, members may contact product manager Joakim Fernlund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1249190