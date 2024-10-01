Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
01.10.2024 14:10 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Changes to Option Series Rules for OMXS30 Index & On-Request Framework for Stock Options (277/24)

Effective Monday, October 21, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq
Stockholm AB) will amend the Quotation List (Appendix 1 to the Derivatives
Rules) as described below: 

 -- Option series rules for OMXS30 index (sections 1.7 and 1.11): The minimum
   number of series that will be listed, and the interval between exercise
   prices, by time to expiration, will be adjusted as detailed in the tables
   below.
 -- On-request framework (section 1.5): For stock options it will be clarified
   that an additional exercise price that is requested between two existing
   exercise prices may be a multiple of half the applicable interval. If three
   months or less to expiration, then half the interval may be rounded down as
   follows: If less than 1.00, then down to one decimal; else if less than
   5.00, then down to the nearest integer; else rounded to the nearest
   multiple of 5.00.

The adjusted rules will set out that the following minimum number of series of
call options and put options, respectively, will be listed in relation to
yesterday's index value, with the below exercise price intervals. New values
are marked in bold with current values indicated in brackets. Exercise price
intervals will no longer be specified for different exercise price ranges. 

  Regular OMXS30 index options:

Time to Expiration  Above  At-the-money  Below  Interval in SEK
-------------------------------------------------------------------
   = 2 weeks     20     1    25 (30)  5.00 (10.00) 
-------------------------------------------------------------------
   = 1 month     20     1    25 (30)    10.00   
-------------------------------------------------------------------
  = 3 months   15 (20)    1      20     20.00   
-------------------------------------------------------------------
  = 9 months   12 (13)    1    13 (25)  40.00 (20.00) 
-------------------------------------------------------------------
  = 12 months   10 (13)    1    10 (25)  60.00 (20.00) 
-------------------------------------------------------------------
  = 24 months    8 (7)    1     8 (13)  100.00 (40.00)
-------------------------------------------------------------------
  > 24 months    5 (7)    1     5 (13)  200.00 (40.00)
-------------------------------------------------------------------

Weekly OMXS30 index options:

Time to Expiration  Above  At-the-money  Below  Interval in SEK
-------------------------------------------------------------------
   = 2 days    25 (20)    1      30   2.00 (5.00) 
-------------------------------------------------------------------
   = 2 weeks     20     1    25 (30)    5.00   
-------------------------------------------------------------------
   > 2 weeks     20     1    25 (30)  10.00 (5.00) 
-------------------------------------------------------------------

An updated version of the Quotation List will be available on the Derivatives
Rules webpage in due course. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice, members may contact
product manager Joakim Fernlund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1249190
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
