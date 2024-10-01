WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' across all four Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) categories in ISG's 2024 Provider LensTM Quadrant report. For the third year in a row, WNS was recognized for its differentiated capabilities across Procure to Pay (P2P), Order to Cash (O2C), Record to Report (R2R) and Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A).

In P2P, WNS was named a 'Leader' for its technology-agnostic solutions that enable digital transformation, embed best practices, and enhance efficiency by leveraging advanced analytics and AI-driven platforms. The company was also cited for its workforce upskilling efforts and its comprehensive P2P services across strategic sourcing, procurement, and invoice management.

For O2C, WNS' Quote-to-Sustain (Q2S) approach was recognized for its ability to deliver a seamless OneOffice experience, superior customer experience, and operational efficiencies. The company's industry-specific expertise, strategic CFO Advisory Services, and innovative commercial models were also noted as significant strengths.

In R2R, WNS delivers comprehensive process optimization that incorporates AI, machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA), and natural language processing (NLP). The company's robust data management, advanced analytics that enhance decision-making and ensure regulatory compliance, and global delivery excellence were also highlighted as key strengths.

For FP&A, ISG noted WNS' ability to deliver process-led, integrated digital transformation that provides real-time insights and predictive analytics to support client financial goals. The company was cited for its unique abilities to redefine budgeting, forecasting, management reporting and decision support.

"For the third consecutive year, ISG has recognized WNS' ability to deliver exceptional value for our clients across all categories of finance accounting. By combining our deep domain expertise, cutting-edge technology, and advanced analytics capabilities we will continue to help CFOs transform their finance functions to drive improvements in strategy, actionable insights, operational excellence, and sustainable growth," Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS stands out as a comprehensive FAO partner, offering tailored P2P, O2C, R2R, and FP&A solutions with a strong focus on technology-led transformation. Their strategic right-shoring, upskilling programs, and industry-specific expertise drive efficiency, compliance, and superior customer experiences, enabling clients to achieve operational excellence and strategic growth," said Gaurang Pagdi, Lead Analyst, ISG.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2024, WNS had 60,513 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

