Nextiva Workforce Scheduling Gives Companies New Team Forecasting and Scheduling Tools to Improve Customer and Agent Experiences

Nextiva, the leading unified customer experience management (UCXM) platform, today announced the launch of Nextiva Workforce Scheduling, an expansion of the company's workforce engagement management suite on the Nextiva Unified-CXM platform.

Workforce Scheduling equips contact center leaders with holistic tooling to reduce costs and increase ROI by automating complex staffing tasks. Key functionality includes automated forecasting, planning, scheduling, compliance tracking, attendance tracking, employee performance management, and more. Additionally, an easy-to-use app gives team members the freedom to manage their schedules by bidding on shifts, swapping shifts, submitting time-off requests, and other tasks.

"Workforce Scheduling helps optimize staffing levels and schedules to ensure efficient operations and excellent customer service while balancing employee needs and preferences," said Senthil Velayutham, Nextiva's Chief Product Technology Officer. "Nextiva is devoted to offering the most comprehensive unified customer experience management platform on the market. The addition of Workforce Scheduling to our portfolio brings essential front-line CX staffing tools seamlessly into our platform as a complete solution."

Workforce Scheduling is available today. It is included in the Nextiva Unified-CXM Premium package and is available as an add-on to the Essential and Professional packages.

More information about Workforce Scheduling is available at https://www.nextiva.com/x/workforce-scheduling.

About Nextiva

Nextiva powers over a million users and billions of interactions annually with its customer experience platform. From one AI-powered customer experience hub, Nextiva Unified-CXM transforms how businesses engage with their customers with orchestrated customer journeys that help businesses acquire, retain, and grow customers. The company's commitment to Amazing Service® and a customer-focused approach has been the cornerstone of its success. Nextiva was established in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Discover more at www.nextiva.com.

