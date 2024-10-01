Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
WKN: 893072 | ISIN: TRASISEW91Q3 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2024 14:34 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Türkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari: Sisecam Produces The World's Lightest Whisky Glass Bottle

Sisecam, the only global company operating in all core areas of glass, has partnered with Johnnie Walker to produce the world's lightest 70cl handblown Scotch whisky glass bottle

ISTANBUL, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a global player in the glass and chemicals industries, Sisecam continues to develop its innovation capabilities and collaborative culture with its partners. Sisecam has handcrafted the lightest glass whisky bottle for the prestigious whisky brand Johnnie Walker. Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra with its exclusive bottle was announced last week by the brand, is limited to just 888 units, and was unveiled at a special launch event hosted by Diageo and Sisecam during the London Design Festival.

The new bottle, created in collaboration with Sisecam and Diageo, has the same 70cl volume as the current Johnnie Walker Blue Label bottle but weighs only 180 grams when empty without closure. Despite an approximate 80% weight reduction compared with the weight of the standard Johnnie Walker Blue Label bottle, this teardrop shaped bottle continues to ensure Johnnie Walker's high durability standards and proves Sisecam's capabilities in both craftsmanship and R&D. To ensure the highest food safety standards for this unique bottle, Sisecam established a specialized 'clean room' at its glass production facility in Denizli, Turkey.

The world's lightest 70cl Scotch whisky glass bottle, produced by Sisecam, is designed to showcase the future potential of lightweight packaging.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72be42fc-1b5a-44cd-8917-daba528dd7ed


