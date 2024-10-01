DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / The World Aviation Festival 2024 is set to reimagine attendee experience with RozieAI's Synopsis for Events. This language AI-powered solution will enrich the event by offering real-time insights, summaries, and comprehensive post-event reports, ensuring that every crucial moment is captured and made accessible to attendees.

World Aviation Festival 2024 Partners with RozieAI to Elevate Attendee Experience

Martyn McMurray, Commercial Director at the World Aviation Festival, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, "Our collaboration with RozieAI represents a major leap forward in how we engage with our delegates. RozieAI's solution allows delegates to effortlessly revisit key takeaways, solidify their learning, and share insights with their teams even if they miss sessions. The ease of setup and customization of RozieAI's solution is truly remarkable."

Vijay Dheap, Chief Solutions Officer at RozieAI, commented, "As AI continues to gain mindshare, we wanted attendees to experience its value and benefits firsthand. Synopsis for Events leverages language AI to capture and analyze live discussions, providing real-time insights and enhancing the attendee experience. This aligns with our broader mission of applying AI to create impactful experiences."

RozieAI's solutions address key challenges in the travel industry by combining hyper-personalization with rapid AI deployment. The organization takes a data-driven approach to improving travel CX. RozieAI's Conversation Insights solution helps airlines and airports understand the content of customer conversations to identify areas to improve productivity, self-service, call deflection, and contact center operations.

The RozieAI Travel Concierge Team, pre-trained and quickly onboarded, then applies insights from customer conversations to address the key issues and model the best practices of top human agents to support 24/7 personalized service. Additionally, the Smart Contact Center boosts agent efficiency with a unified workspace and an AI companion for real-time agent advisory, while the Intelligent Experience Orchestrator offers proactive, relevant guidance based on the traveler's current journey. These solutions collectively fit together to drive hyper-personalization and operational efficiency, setting new standards in travel CX.

Through this collaboration, the World Aviation Festival and RozieAI are defining a new benchmark for event experiences by harnessing the power of advanced AI technology.

About RozieAI

RozieAI is a leader in smart customer experience solutions, empowering organizations to deliver personalized experiences at scale. With a suite of offerings that includes insights, digital self-service, agent augmentation, journey and workflow automation, RozieAI leverages advanced AI and behavioral science to drive innovation in customer experience. From modernizing customer experience strategies to enhancing AI capabilities, RozieAI provides plug-and-play solutions, operational best practices, and advisory services for CX excellence.

