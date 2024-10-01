Pioneering Study in Parkinson's Disease to Advance Surgical Treatment Options

RebrAIn, a leader in precise targeting solutions for deep brain stimulation (DBS) and lesion techniques, today announced the successful early completion of recruitment for the second phase of the groundbreaking PARKEO2 clinical trial. Sponsored by the Bordeaux University Hospital (CHU de Bordeaux) and funded by the French government, this study aims to revolutionize surgical treatment for Parkinson's disease.

The PARKEO2 trial, led by Professor Emmanuel Cuny of the CHU de Bordeaux, is a randomized, double-blind study comparing two surgical methods for DBS. It involves 128 patients across 11 renowned medical centers. With recruitment completed ahead of schedule, the study marks a significant step forward in expanding access to advanced Parkinson's treatment.

The study's leading recruitment centers include the "Assistance Publique Hôpitaux de Marseille" (APHM), Nice University Hospital (CHU de Nice), and the "Hospices Civils de Lyon" (HCL), under the direction of esteemed professors Jean Régis, Denys Fontaine, and Emile Simon, respectively. Each institution has played a vital role in the trial's success, reflecting France's leadership in stereotactic and functional neurosurgery.

The trial is funded by a combination of public (National Clinical Research Hospital Program PHRC-N) and private funds, reflecting broad support and high expectations for its results. The multicenter nature of the study, involving several research centers across different regions, ensures a diverse and comprehensive approach to data collection and analysis. Furthermore, the inclusion of a control group allows for rigorous comparison and validation of the trial's results.

RebrAIn's involvement in the PARKEO2 trial includes its AI-powered neurosurgical planning software, designed to replicate optimal clinical outcomes in DBS treatments. This technology allows for faster, more precise, and safer surgeries by enabling personalized treatment plans based on individual patient data. Recently approved for a second indication by the FDA for VIM lesioning, RebrAIn's solutions are set to redefine how neurosurgeons' approach complex brain surgeries.

"We are thrilled to have reached this milestone ahead of schedule," said Professor Emmanuel Cuny, Principal Investigator of the PARKEO2 trial. "The dedication of our research teams and participants has been truly inspiring, and we hope the results will lead to groundbreaking new treatment options for Parkinson's patients worldwide."

The PARKEO2 trial, registered under ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT04884412, holds the promise of enhancing surgical outcomes for Parkinson's disease, offering a path to more effective and accessible treatments for patients suffering from this debilitating condition.

About RebrAIn

RebrAIn is a French-based company that provides technology to enable precise targeting for DBS and lesioning treatments for patients suffering from severe Parkinson's or essential tremor disease. Its SaaS solution helps neurosurgeons to precisely identify the target area for surgical intervention. Its novel approach uses machine learning of clinical patient outcomes to predict optimal treatment zone in each patient's brain. For more information, visit www.rebrain.eu.

About the Bordeaux University Hospital

(CHU de Bordeaux)

The Bordeaux University Hospital is a leading medical research institution dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative research and clinical trials. With a strong focus on neurological disorders, CHU de Bordeaux is at the forefront of developing new treatments and improving patient outcomes.

Meta Description: The PARKEO2 trial, registered under ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT04884412, holds the promise of enhancing surgical outcomes for Parkinson's disease, offering a path to more effective and accessible treatments for patients suffering from this debilitating condition."

Tags: Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Stereotactic Neurosurgery, Functional Neurosurgery, AI in Healthcare, Machine Learning in Medicine, Neuromodulation, Personalized Treatment, RebrAIn, PARKEO2 Clinical Trial, Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease, Precision Neurosurgery, Healthcare Innovation, Clinical Trials, Bordeaux University Hospital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001001967/en/

Contacts:

RebrAIn

United States:

Robert Law US Business Development Leader

+1 (734)904-1997 Robert.Law@RebrAIn.eu

International:

David Caumartin CEO

David.Caumartin@RebrAIn.eu