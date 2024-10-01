Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2R7AB | ISIN: XS2049769297 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
01.10.24
13:43 Uhr
89,62 Euro
+0,26
+0,29 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLNLYCKE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLNLYCKE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,8789,8915:42
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 14:42 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mölnlycke Health Care acquires P.G.F. Industry Solutions GmbH, the manufacturer of Granudacyn, a range of solutions for wound cleansing and moisturising

GOTHERNBURG, Sweden, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mölnlycke Health Care, a world leading MedTech company, specialising in wound care and wound management, announces the completion of the acquisition of P.G.F. Industry Solutions GmbH, the Austrian manufacturer of Granudacyn® wound cleansing and moistening solutions.

Granudacyn is a range of solution and gel products intended for use in the cleansing, irrigation and moistening of various wound types. The high quality and composition of Granudacyn ensures biocompatibility, allowing it to be effectively used on a broad range of tissues in acute and chronic wounds, as well as burns. Mölnlycke and P.G.F. have partnered together for more than five years on the manufacturing and distribution of Granudacyn, with Mölnlycke currently distributing Granudacyn in over 50 countries worldwide.

"The acquisition of P.G.F. will allow Mölnlycke to expand our Granudacyn business and further develop our growing wound care portfolio. Granudacyn effectively cleanses wounds, which supports healing, ultimately helping to ease the burden of wounds" says Zlatko Rihter, CEO of Mölnlycke Health Care.

"I'm excited for our P.G.F. employees to become part of the Mölnlycke team and to expand the reach of Granudacyn to patients most in need. In partnering with P.G.F., Mölnlycke has demonstrated its commitment to helping patients heal their wounds, improving their quality of life" says Peter Fritz, P.G.F. founder.

CONTACT:
Jennifer Doak
Global Commuications Director Wound Care
+1 6782066179
jennifer.doak@molnlycke.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/molnlycke/r/molnlycke--health-care-acquires-p-g-f--industry-solutions-gmbh--the-manufacturer-of-granudacyn--a-ra,c4043542

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/molnlycke-health-care-acquires-pgf-industry-solutions-gmbh-the-manufacturer-of-granudacyn-a-range-of-solutions-for-wound-cleansing-and-moisturising-302263987.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.